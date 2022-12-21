Read full article on original website
The Verge
Twitter says paying Blue subscribers now get ‘prioritized rankings in conversations’
Twitter has updated its list of features for Twitter Blue, saying subscribers paying for the $8-a-month service will now get “prioritized rankings in conversations” and the ability to upload videos up to 60 minutes in length. Twitter owner Elon Musk has long promised to make Twitter Blue users...
The Verge
ElonJet is back on Twitter, but with a 24-hour delay
The college student who ran the now-banned @ElonJet Twitter account that used public information to track Elon Musk’s private jet has resumed his activities on Twitter under a new username. As noted by Insider, Jack Sweeney, 20, has created a new account called @ElonJetNextDay — which now tracks Musk’s private jet with a 24-hour delay to circumvent Twitter policy restrictions.
The Verge
God of War Ragnarök is a story about letting go
This article contains spoilers for, well, pretty much the whole God of War series. Throughout the journey in God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus hold on to the memory and literal ashes of a loved one. Her dying wish to be scattered at the highest peak propels them through the realms of Norse myth, confronting and defeating gods and monsters. The plot of God of War, like windsurfing, is driven by holding on. While playing, you feel this, like ropes around your wrists, dictating your given direction. True North in the shape of a cage.
The Verge
Microsoft employee accidentally announces Notepad is getting tabs in Windows 11
A Microsoft employee appears to have accidentally announced that Windows 11’s Notepad app is getting a tabs feature. The employee, a senior product manager at Microsoft, posted a photo of a version of Notepad with tabs, enthusiastically announcing “Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!” with a loudspeaker emoji.
The Verge
ArtStation is hiding images protesting AI art on the platform
Art platform ArtStation is removing images protesting AI-generated art from its homepage, claiming that the content violates its Terms of Service. Members of the ArtStation community have been protesting after AI-generated art began appearing on the platform in early December. Protestors are concerned that AI-generated art is derivative of the labor of human artists and often uses their work without attribution or compensation.
The Verge
YouTube’s testing its Queue system for its iOS and Android apps
YouTube is starting to test out its queueing system on iOS and Android. The feature has been available on the web for years now, and shows in the YouTube apps under certain circumstances — users who control their Chromecast with their phones might recognize it, as will those who use the YouTube Music apps — but now YouTube Premium users who opt-in to the test will be able to add videos to a stack that acts like an impermanent playlist.
