The Verge
Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7
The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
The Verge
YouTube’s testing its Queue system for its iOS and Android apps
YouTube is starting to test out its queueing system on iOS and Android. The feature has been available on the web for years now, and shows in the YouTube apps under certain circumstances — users who control their Chromecast with their phones might recognize it, as will those who use the YouTube Music apps — but now YouTube Premium users who opt-in to the test will be able to add videos to a stack that acts like an impermanent playlist.
The Verge
The quest to save a Stadia exclusive
Earlier this year, Google announced that it was shutting down its game streaming service Stadia, a short three years since its launch in 2018. While it’s mostly fans of the service feeling the impact of the closure, there are a handful of developers with Stadia exclusives that will unfortunately lose their games when the service shuts down for good in January. One of those is Q-Games, makers of PixelJunk Raiders. The Verge spoke with Q-Games’ founder and CEO, Dylan Cuthbert, who explained the unique situation Q-Games is in, trying to get their exclusive off Stadia’s foundering ship and somewhere safe where people can play it.
The Verge
See inside your Steam Deck with JSAUX’s $30 transparent backplate
JSAUX might sound like just another alphabet soup electronics brand, but it’s quickly developed a reputation as the foremost accessory vendor for the Steam Deck — and today, it’s announced what (I’m fairly sure!) is the very first transparent shell for the system. And you know...
The Verge
2022: A year in art on The Verge
As 2022 comes to a close, the art team at The Verge has looked back on the past year to highlight some of our most memorable and favorite art. Throughout the year, we created a diverse array of original art, including melting ice sculptures, interactive comics, a photo shoot featuring baked goods, art for special issues such as our Homeland series, and many striking images for our reviews.
The Verge
The problem with ‘next-gen’ gadgets
Gadgets, since time in memoriam, have worked a certain way. You, a company, release one. It’s good, but it’s not perfect. No gadget is perfect! So you do market research and focus groups. You figure out who’s buying. You figure out what they like and what they don’t like. You refine. You fix problems.
Science Focus
Point-E: How OpenAI’s Dall-E successor uses AI to sculpt your 3D dreams
From just a simple worded prompt, you will be able to create a 3D model of anything. OpenAI has been busy in the last year. It has been the talk of the internet for its two big projects: Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT. Between these two massive artificial intelligence platforms, the company helped generate images and long reams of texts from nothing more than a worded prompt.
The Verge
Twitter’s new view counts for tweets offer measurement without meaning
The internet is, in many ways, built on fraudulent measurement. Measuring article and video views keep the wheels of online advertising spinning, while counting likes, faves, etc, constitute an insidious drip of “engagement” that has us all opening apps when we should know better. But some metrics are stupider than others, and Twitter’s new public view count for tweets is definitely one of them.
The Verge
Need a last-minute gift? Hasbro made me into a Star Wars action figure
Remember when Hasbro announced it’d let you put your 3D-printed face on a fully licensed Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, or Power Rangers action figure for $60 plus tax? Well, my Hasbro Selfie Series figure just arrived this week — and while it’s not a perfect resemblance, I’m still kind of blown away. This might be the perfect last-minute gift for a fan, for reasons I’ll soon explain.
The Verge
Why are Yule Logs scary this year?
People who make Yule Log videos — are you okay? I’m worried about you. The standard flame-filled videos of holiday cheer seem a lot darker lately, and while I would love to know why, I’m also just generally concerned for your mental well-being. My first sign that...
The Verge
Twitter says paying Blue subscribers now get ‘prioritized rankings in conversations’
Twitter has updated its list of features for Twitter Blue, saying subscribers paying for the $8-a-month service will now get “prioritized rankings in conversations” and the ability to upload videos up to 60 minutes in length. Twitter owner Elon Musk has long promised to make Twitter Blue users...
The Verge
The Keychron Q10 is a great mainstream Alice keyboard
Keychron keeps doing it. Since we reviewed the Keychron Q2 in January 2022, it’s revamped the Q1 and launched 12 other Q-series boards, from a regular old full-size down to an ultracompact. There’s even an HHKB. But maybe the most uncommon is the Q10: a 75 percent Alice layout mechanical keyboard with a milled aluminum chassis. Like other Keychron Q-series keyboards, it’s a fantastic keyboard for the price, with a bunch of enthusiast features at middling-gaming-keyboard prices. Like them, it’s for a certain type of person: someone who sees a $200 keyboard and says, “How is this so cheap?!”
The Verge
Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years have leaked
Google’s plans for its Pixel phone lineup from 2023 to 2025 have been leaked, if Android Authority is to be believed. On Thursday the outlet published a timeline full of information from a source it called “anonymous but trustworthy,” saying that it’s vetted the plans and warning that some outcomes were more likely than others.
The Verge
Phone manufacturers: please give us the power button back
Every major phone manufacturer is guilty of a serious crime, and I won’t be quiet about it any longer: they stole the power button from us. Apple, Google, Samsung: guilty, guilty, guilty. Long-pressing the power button used to bring up an option to turn your phone off, but then...
The Verge
Elgato Stream Deck Plus review: not dialed-in enough
Elgato’s Stream Deck devices are popular among both gamers and streamers and gadget nerds working from home thanks to their unique, customizable keys. Stream Decks can be used for anything you might want to push a button for, such as muting a microphone in a video call, controlling smart lights, or even running automations on a computer. The latest entry into the lineup, the Stream Deck Plus, steps up the hardware game by adding a small touchscreen along with a bank of rotary dials. It allows for some interesting new applications, even if it isn’t fully realized in its current state.
The Verge
How Kindle novelists are using ChatGPT
Earlier this year, I wrote about genre-fiction authors using AI in their novels. Most wrote for Amazon’s Kindle platform, where an extremely rapid pace of publishing, as fast as a book a month, is the norm. AI helped them write quickly, but it also raised complex aesthetic and ethical questions. Would the widespread use of AI warp fiction toward the most common conventions and tropes? What parts of the writing process can be automated before the writing no longer feels like their own? Should authors have to disclose their use of AI?
The Verge
Microsoft employee accidentally announces Notepad is getting tabs in Windows 11
A Microsoft employee appears to have accidentally announced that Windows 11’s Notepad app is getting a tabs feature. The employee, a senior product manager at Microsoft, posted a photo of a version of Notepad with tabs, enthusiastically announcing “Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!” with a loudspeaker emoji.
The Verge
EcoFlow Power Kit review: off-grid living made easy
There’s never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many employers not named Elon Musk now offer flexible work-from-home arrangements, enacted during the pandemic and made permanent in 2022. Ironically, Musk’s little Starlink RV service has been a boon to remote working by bringing relatively fast internet to great swaths of digital wilderness, even while driving. And for those looking to go truly remote, dozens of countries, like Spain, Barbados, Namibia, and Malaysia, now offer temporary residency permits to digital workers of foreign-based employers.
