How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. New Orleans

By D.J. Fezler
 4 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in program history, Purdue basketball will play a game in Mackey Arena as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. It welcomes New Orleans in a matchup that is set to tip off Wednesday night.

The previous three times the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1, they played either on the road or on a neutral site. The team is looking to extend its non-conference, regular-season winning streak to 23 games.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including game time, TV information and a look at New Orleans coach Mark Slessinger.

How to watch No. 1 Purdue vs. New Orleans

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. New Orleans Privateers
  • What: The penultimate nonconference matchup for Purdue basketball before the team returns to Big Ten play.
  • When: 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Announcers: Jordan Bernfield, Robbie Hummel
  • Radio: WAZY (96.5)
  • Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott
  • Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. New Orleans went 18-14 and 10-4 in the Southland Conference.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 395-192 overall record with the program, including a 196-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just five more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

New Orleans: Mark Slessinger is in his 11th season at the helm of the Privateers and has posted a 149-178 overall record with the program. Before his head coaching tenure, he served as an assistant coach at Northwestern State for 11 years.

