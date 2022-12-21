How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. New Orleans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in program history, Purdue basketball will play a game in Mackey Arena as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. It welcomes New Orleans in a matchup that is set to tip off Wednesday night.

The previous three times the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1, they played either on the road or on a neutral site. The team is looking to extend its non-conference, regular-season winning streak to 23 games.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including game time, TV information and a look at New Orleans coach Mark Slessinger.

How to watch No. 1 Purdue vs. New Orleans

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. New Orleans Privateers

Purdue Boilermakers vs. New Orleans Privateers What: The penultimate nonconference matchup for Purdue basketball before the team returns to Big Ten play.

The penultimate nonconference matchup for Purdue basketball before the team returns to Big Ten play. When: 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21

9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21 Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Announcers: Jordan Bernfield, Robbie Hummel

Jordan Bernfield, Robbie Hummel Radio: WAZY (96.5)

WAZY (96.5) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. New Orleans went 18-14 and 10-4 in the Southland Conference.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 395-192 overall record with the program, including a 196-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just five more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

New Orleans: Mark Slessinger is in his 11th season at the helm of the Privateers and has posted a 149-178 overall record with the program. Before his head coaching tenure, he served as an assistant coach at Northwestern State for 11 years.

