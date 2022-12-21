ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company

IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Tractor-trailer lands on top of car in Spartanburg crash, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tractor-trailer landed on a car in a crash in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of John B. White Senior Boulevard, Reidville Road, and Blackstock Road. Littlejohn...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

