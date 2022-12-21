Read full article on original website
Odds and Ends: Clemson Basketball's in ACC Contention
Clemson is one of three teams with an undefeated ACC record early in conference play, and oddsmakers are taking notice of a team that was picked in the preseason to finish 11th in the league.
Swinney Orange Bowl Arrival Report
Clemson arrived in South Florida Saturday as they prepare to battle Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Head coach Dabo Swinney talked after arriving in Miami. https://youtu.be/ggXusfd_ssY
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
Tigers Add Two 'Dominant' RBs In 2023 Recruiting Class
Clemson added two fairly under-the-radar running backs in the 2023 class.
DJ Uiagalelei heading to the Pac-12
DJ Uiagalelei has found his new college home. Just a day after graduating from Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei has settled on where he will continue his college career. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that (...)
How Clemson's 2023 class stacks up against South Carolina
With the early signing period officially underway, Clemson picked up another solid recruiting class on Wednesday with a 2023 group that is 27 players deep and ranks within the top 15 classes in the country. (...)
Clemson signees' uncle, national TV host on how recruits love Swinney's NIL comments
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's comments on Name, Image and Likeness during Wednesday's signing day press conference drew reactions from many across the nation. "For me we built this program on NIL, we (...)
WLTX.com
On the NIL, the transfer portal and early signing periods, Dabo holds court in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney answers questions that are not directly related to the Xs and Os of football, chances are it's going to make news with various national pundits assuming their role as vocal critics. Those pundits had a lot to say about Dabo's recent comments at...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022
Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
WYFF4.com
Duke Energy provides update following reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy is providing an update amid reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas. Saturday morning, the company said it started temporary power outages amid the cold weather. "Due to extreme cold weather causing increased demand and a shortage of available power in the...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company
IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
Extreme winds and below freezing temps causing power outages across the Upstate
High winds and freezing temperatures are putting a strain on the power grid and causing outages around the area. As of 1030 AM Friday, Duke Energy was reporting that over 20,000 customers around the Upstate were without power
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer lands on top of car in Spartanburg crash, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tractor-trailer landed on a car in a crash in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of John B. White Senior Boulevard, Reidville Road, and Blackstock Road. Littlejohn...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
FOX Carolina
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
Bomb-making material, fake government IDs found in South Carolina home, deputies say
A man was arrested after deputies said they found bomb-making materials and fake government ID badges in his home.
