WALA-TV FOX10
Organizers of Ladd-Peebles high school all-star game advertised TV; ESPN says ‘no’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers planning a high school all-star football game for the week before the Senior Bowl have been advertising a live broadcast by ESPN, but a spokeswoman for the cable network told FOX10 News that is not the case. ESPN spokeswoman Kimberly Elchlepp told FOX10 News that...
Mae Jemison hires Rico White as next head football coach
Mae Jemison has hired Rico White as its next head football coach.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
sylacauganews.com
Wharf restaurant to break ground in Sylacauga in 2023 after January’s Alex City opening
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Wharf Casual Seafood will open its sixth Alabama location in Sylacauga at some point in 2023 after it celebrates its Alexander City opening next month. Wharf offers a large variety of seafood options including fish tacos, burgers, salads, po-boys, gumbo, shrimp n’ grits, and combination platters that come with a multitude of side options as well as cocktail drinks and a kids’ menu.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
sylacauganews.com
Local couple to compete on Discovery Channel’s Master Distillers show
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry have found themselves doing something that they enjoy, and it could land them with a lot of publicity and possibly a financial boost in the near future. Bill, a former Kimberly Clark employee as well as a Coosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy,...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘This is not a video game’: Arrest made in fatal Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
Jefferson County investigators have charged a man in connection with a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting that authorities called “incredibly upsetting.”. Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond. The...
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
Missing 6-year-old Springville girl found safe, police say
Springville police say a 6-year-old St. Clair County girl has been found safe. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, had reportedly last been seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert. According to police, Springville...
Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
