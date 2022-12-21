ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
JACKSON, MS
deltadailynews.com

Holiday Trash Schedule Announced for City of Greenville

Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.
GREENVILLE, MS
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
GREENWOOD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges

On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Fallen Officer’s Son Showered for the Holidays

A fallen officer is being remembered during the holidays. For Christmas, Investigator Myeisha Stewart’s son was showered with gifts from officers in blue. The Greenville Police Department sponsored a shopping spree and the Mississippi Department of Corrections Special Response Team activated Operation Secret Santa. Stewart lost her life in...
GREENVILLE, MS

