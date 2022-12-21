Read full article on original website
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
Holiday Trash Schedule Announced for City of Greenville
Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.
State Representative Brent Anderson delivers nephew Branden Estorffe's eulogy
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes" Governor Tate Reeves says the two "Mississippi heroes" were not just law enforcement officers, but two brave men who meant so much to so many. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz...
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Wednesday in Attala – Horse vs Car and Vandalism
6:02 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle, one-horse accident that occurred on Hwy 431 in the Sallis area. No humans were injured in the collision.
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191 or...
Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges
On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
Fallen Officer’s Son Showered for the Holidays
A fallen officer is being remembered during the holidays. For Christmas, Investigator Myeisha Stewart’s son was showered with gifts from officers in blue. The Greenville Police Department sponsored a shopping spree and the Mississippi Department of Corrections Special Response Team activated Operation Secret Santa. Stewart lost her life in...
