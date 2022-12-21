Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
Texas football expected to remain quiet in the portal until 2023
Texas football wasn’t very active in comparison to the rest of the Big 12 to start off this window in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since the Dec. 5 portal window opened, Texas has only sent out a handful of offers. But the conversion rate was pretty good on those portal offers in the last couple of weeks.
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson
The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country
Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.
Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
Texas Football: 3 biggest priority 2023 recruits post-Early Signing Period
There likely won’t be a ton of movement for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class after the conclusion of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 23. Texas rounded out the 2023 signing class this week with 23 high school recruits in the mix. Two of the 23 commitments to...
Longhorns Flip 2023 WR DeAndre Moore Jr.
The Texas Longhorns are in the Flipmas spirit after securing a commitment from 2023 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after CB Gavin Holmes
The latest addition by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal for Texas football arrived on Dec. 21 in somewhat of a surprise announcement. Texas landed a commitment out of the portal on Early National Signing Day from the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons redshirt sophomore transfer cornerback Gavin Holmes. Holmes...
Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau
LB Liona Lefau proves that the brand of Texas means something from coast to coast.
WOWK
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
fox26houston.com
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say
Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports...
Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?
A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Central Texas restaurant one of best new restaurants in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is known for its food scene from all over the state whether it’s Dallas, Fort Worth San Antonio, Houston or the smaller cities, but there’s a new restaurant in Austin that was a must-visit in 2022. A report from Love...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
Round Rock retailer sold $1 million ticket, ticket unclaimed
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: an earlier version of this story stated that a Round Rock resident had claimed the winning ticket, but it has been clarified that the winner has not claimed the prize yet and that it was a Round Rock retailer. A Round Rock retailer...
1 Texas City Is Among America's Top 10 Drunkest Places
Real Estate Witch compiled a list of America's drunkest cities.
Kendra Scott on her company, community and what’s next
The billion-dollar Kendra Scott brand is the brainchild of the local Austin jewelry designer of the same name. Her company is known for its bright, shiny gems and its philanthropic contributions.
Comments / 0