tigerdroppings.com
Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
Jackson State WBB outscores Southeastern Louisiana
Jackson State broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Southeastern Louisiana on Friday afternoon at Williams Center The post Jackson State WBB outscores Southeastern Louisiana appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season
The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
wbrz.com
Willie Sims, member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team, dies at 64
BATON ROUGE - Willie Sims, a member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team affectionately known as "Super Sub," has died. He was 64. Saturday, LSU officials announced that Sims passed away Friday following complications from a heart attack earlier this year. He had been hospitalized in Israel since August.
theadvocate.com
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
theadvocate.com
Southern's Roger Cador, Rickie Weeks enter College Baseball Hall of Fame together
Roger Cador’s goal for his Southern University baseball program was to get to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. The Jaguars never made it to the College World Series, but Cador is headed to Omaha for a permanent spot in college baseball history, right alongside his most prominent player.
postsouth.com
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
wbrz.com
Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River.
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!. There will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds in December and January. BREC says the following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday,...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
brproud.com
Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill
What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
wbrz.com
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
BATON ROUGE- T'was the day before Christmas, when all through the mall, hundreds were scrambling to get it all. "I gotta go get like a jallion," shopper Daniel Collins said. They made lists to make sure nothing was missed. "I got most of them, but you can never have too...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge drag racing returned over weekend; police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say investigations into drag racing in Baton Rouge haven’t stopped after more activity popped up last weekend. During questioning after a police press conference Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said many suspects were arrested in the weeks and months following the last drag racing investigations. He said “organized, coordinated events” have moved to various locations in and out of city limits since then.
Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured
An argument that started at a funeral ended with one man suffering gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
