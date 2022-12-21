ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season

The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Willie Sims, member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team, dies at 64

BATON ROUGE - Willie Sims, a member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team affectionately known as "Super Sub," has died. He was 64. Saturday, LSU officials announced that Sims passed away Friday following complications from a heart attack earlier this year. He had been hospitalized in Israel since August.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team

A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
GONZALES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill

What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge drag racing returned over weekend; police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say investigations into drag racing in Baton Rouge haven’t stopped after more activity popped up last weekend. During questioning after a police press conference Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said many suspects were arrested in the weeks and months following the last drag racing investigations. He said “organized, coordinated events” have moved to various locations in and out of city limits since then.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays

BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy