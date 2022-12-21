Read full article on original website
2022 Delaware Mini Max award winners
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Maxwell Football Club President, Mark Dianno, announced the 2022 Mini Max High School Award winners for the state of Delaware. The forty-four players selected are from schools across the state of Delaware. Players were nominated by their coaches throughout the 2022 season and were evaluated based on criteria that includes: football performance, academics, and community service. The ... Read More
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Delaware
Delaware might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Delaware.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?
What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
delawarepublic.org
Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy return to Delaware with more work celebrating the First State
Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy’s 2021 children’s book, “The Legend of the Christmas Witch,” which follows the tale of Santa Claus’ long lost twin sister, Kristtörn, got a sequel this year. In their first book, they make several references to the First State, and...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism
Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
Action News viewers 'tailgate' for Jim Gardner's final broadcast
Action News viewers gathered outside of our studios beginning at 4 p.m. for a "tailgate" of sorts. Jim even made a special appearance before his final broadcast.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Red Clay picks parent rep for Learning Collab
A Red Clay mom known for community advocacy has been appointed to the Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s governing council as the school district’s parent representative. Jenny Yeow, who has a child at Red Clay Consolidated School District’s William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School was chosen for the role, Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green said during Wednesday’s monthly board meeting. “She’s ... Read More
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
School Closings: Delaware Valley schools announce closings, early dismissals due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday and a winter storm bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the Delaware Valley, several schools across the area have changed their status for Friday's classes. Various schools have announced closings for Friday ahead of extreme winter conditions, which will impact travel. Some...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
WBOC
Woodside Man Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del.- A Woodside man was killed following a crash in Dover Wednesday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was going southbound on Bayside Drive just south of Pickering Beach Road around 1 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman did not follow a curve in the roadway and ran off the road. The 18-year-old driver tried to over correct her steering, causing her car to renter the road, spinning clockwise, police say. The Subaru continued forward until it exited the road again before rolling over and coming to a stop.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
