Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO