Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thepositivecommunity.com

Bed-Stuy Winter Wonderland

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District (BID) hosted its annual ribbon-cutting ceremony launching their Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. On hand for the festivities were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse, BID Chair Joyce Turner, BID Vice Chairperson Marcia Melendez, and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce CEO Randy Peers. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Executive Director Dale Charles shared her excitement about a new evergreen tradition for the community saying, “This couldn’t be possible without the guidance and generous support of Wells Fargo.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

Walnut Cabinets Hide an Immovable Eyesore Alongside Cups and Plates in This Hoboken Kitchen

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When friends come over these days, the first thing they ask designer Antoinette Allande Anderson and her husband, Michael, is: Where did the kitchen’s water heater go? Because they, much like Antoinette, remember what an eyesore it was when the couple moved into their Hoboken, New Jersey, home last year. There it hung, a bulky white tankless water heater mounted on the wall right next to the range hood. Not wanting to leave her guests guessing, Antoinette reveals her magic trick and opens up the upper cabinet on the far left. “Look, it’s in here!” she tells them.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NY1

Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season

This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

This Holiday Season, Flatbush Junction BID Says ‘No’ to Evergreen Conifers and ‘Yes’ to Recycled Materials

On Thursday, Dec. 22, The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District hosted a reveal and lighting of this year’s upcycle holiday tree at Hillel Plaza. The event followed a several-month-long contest that gave Brooklyn artists a chance to envision a sustainable and environmentally conscious design. This year’s winner is “Tower” by Sari Nordman, an interdisciplinary artist from Crown Heights.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Clothing Retailer Primark Opens New Location at City Point

International clothing retailer Primark is expanding and its first stop is downtown Brooklyn. The company held a grand opening event on Dec. 20 to christen its newest New York-based store. The event included a ribbon cutting, treats, and a live DJ. Kevin Tulip, president of Primark also spoke about the...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Amid Winter Storm, ACS Says Infants Should Never Sleep With Blankets or in Adult Beds

Amid the winter storm, the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) is reminding parents and caregivers with infants about the ways to keep their children safe while sleeping. Officials said there is serious danger associated with babies less than a year-old sleeping with parents in adult beds, or sleeping with blankets or quilts, which can create a risk of suffocation. To keep babies warm and safe, parents and caregivers are urged to dress them in an extra layer of infant clothing or in a wearable blanket, such as a sleep sack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son

A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023

It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Leonard Greene: You can’t have your fruitcake and eat it, too, celebrating Christ means embracing migrants

Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of Man hath no place to lay his head. ‭‭Luke‬ ‭9‬:‭58‬ ‭ Days before dawn broke on another Christmas morning in New York, a desperate asylum seeker disappeared into the bathroom of a Queens shelter and ended his complicated life. His partner, who had traveled with John Ortega from the uncertainty of Venezuela to the unwelcoming ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

