Connecticut State

This CT Eatery Serves Best Fried Calamari In State, Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

An upscale Connecticut steakhouse was named the eatery that serves the best calamari in the state in a new ranking from Eat This, Not That.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the website published its list of the restaurants that serve the best fried calamari in all 50 states.

According to the report, the Capital Grille in Hartford serves the best calamari in Connecticut, thanks in part to its large portion sizes.

The restaurant's signature appetizer is served with hot cherry peppers.

"Appetizer was the calamari, it is spicy, so if you can't handle the heat don't order it," Kimberly W. said in a Yelp review. "It was delicious, and perfectly cooked!"

The restaurant chain also operates locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and more states.

Read the full ranking from Eat This, Not That here.

