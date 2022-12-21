Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market 2022 to 2028: Ability to Predict and Prevent Breaches Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Report 2022-2026: Demand for Inline Quality Control will Aid 3D Metrology Solutions' Growth Prospects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth. The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs),...
Global Crypto Wallet Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The crypto wallet market is poised to grow by $686.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by people's inclination towards digital currency, increasing demand for cryptocurrencies...
World Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2022-2030 Featuring StradVision, Calmcar Vision System, TriEye, & Prophesee - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030. The scope of...
North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Need for Lower Costs in Mapping Procedures Fuels Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mobile mapping integrates separate...
Metal Recycling Global Market to Reach $30.2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Metal Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global metal recycling market size reached US$ 219.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 302.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during 2021-2027.
Global Dry Eye Disease Market to Reach $8.21 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.71% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dry Eye Disease Market By product, By distribution channel & By region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Dry Eye Disease Market size was valued at USD 5.95 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 8.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period (2022- 2028).
CapVest's GLO Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Calyx, a Global Leader in the Delivery of Improved Outcomes From Clinical Trials
GLO Healthcare ("GLO"), an expanding healthcare platform created by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), has, in partnership with management, completed the acquisition of Calyx, a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005180/en/. The...
Get Ready for Success in The Futures Market with Canadian Futures Trader’s Special Promotions For 2023
Exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials now available. Canadian Futures Trader is excited to announce special promotions for 2023. Canadian Futures Trader’s website is a go-to destination for traders looking to stay up-to-date on the latest futures news and strategies. In addition to providing valuable resources and information, the site also offers exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials.
Dominique Dieujuste, Financial Professional & CEO of Dieujuste Financial, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Dominique Dieujuste discusses the benefits of working with an independent insurance agent vs. a captive agent. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-dominique-dieujuste-financial-professional-ceo-of-dieujuste-financial/. Dominique explained: “An independent insurance agent offers many advantages that a captive agent cannot match. For example, an independent agent is not bound...
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
Realtimecampaign.com Explains Why Custom Software Development Is Necessary
Tailored software applications have the best support team when questions or concerns arise. This is because the team that created the software knows the ins and outs of the application better than anyone else. Direct communication to the custom software engineers beats waiting on the phone for hours for a tech support operator.
What are the processing characteristics of used nonwoven machine
Used nonwoven machine is suitable for raw materials for nonwoven fabric, can process a variety of different specifications, different shapes of non-woven bags, horse clip bags, handbags, purse bags, etc. In recent years, the new industry with bags and non-woven fruit bags, plastic turnover basket bags, grape bags, apple bags, etc.Used nonwoven machine processing principle. Used nonwoven machine is fed by the feeder to send powder (colloid or liquid) to the hopper above the packaging machine, the introduction speed is controlled by photoelectric positioning device, the volume of sealing paper (or other packaging materials) is driven by the guide roller introduced to the collar shaper, is bent and then lapped by the longitudinal sealer into a cylinder, the material is automatically measured and filled into the bag made, the horizontal sealer in the heat seal cutting at the same time the bag cylinder intermittently The material is automatically measured and filled into the bag.
HK CHIPPRO GROUP is deployed in Malaysia and South Korea and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ in 2023
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., 24th Dec 2022 – HK CHIPPRO SCM GROUP is a well-known company from Hong Kong in the field of electronic components sales. The parent company, HWAN YU WORLD GROUP, was established in Malaysia in 2005 and set up an office in Hong Kong in 2017 along with its main functions. The company mainly deals with well-known brands such as Xilinx, ST, Texas and Onsemi. They have also been awarded several manufacturer sales performance medals in Europe.
Butterfly Acquires Nutrition Leader Milk Specialties Global
Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Milk Specialties Global (“Milk Specialties” or the “Company”), a leader in human and animal nutrition, from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Founded in 1949...
Moonstone Bank Issues Statement Regarding Recent Motion by the Joint Provisional Liquidators of FTX Markets
Farmington State Bank, d/b/a Moonstone Bank, has a legal duty to protect from public disclosure the privacy of account holders, regardless of who they are. However, in light of the Bahamian Joint Provisional Liquidator motion filed on December 23, 2022, with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, which makes public the existence of a certain FTX account held by the Bank, we wish to re-assert that we have followed safe and sound banking practices and kept our balance sheet highly liquid.
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
Valneva Completes BLA Submission to U.S. FDA for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
Saint-Herblain (France), December 23, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that it has completed rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Valneva is seeking approval of its investigational chikungunya vaccine in persons aged 18 years and above.
