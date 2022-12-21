Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Dozens of crashes in Lane County caused by winter storm
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
nbc16.com
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
nbc16.com
City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
nbc16.com
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
nbc16.com
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
nbc16.com
Update: LTD bus and Ridesource service delayed until late Friday morning
UPDATE (7:02 a.m. Friday, December 23): LTD estimates that bus service and Ridesource will resume service at 11:00 a.m. Friday if road conditions improve. Check LTD.org for current service information. ---- LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit...
nbc16.com
Winter storm causes delays and cancelations at Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — Cancelations and delays impacted travel for many people trying to get in or out of Eugene. The Eugene Airport prepared for the ice storm that hit the region Thursday night, but many airlines still needed to cancel or delay flights. Some customers stayed overnight while crews...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Eugene lifts ice snow parking ban; continued caution urged
UPDATE: As of 5:25 p.m., Friday December 23, the City of Eugene has lifted the snow/ice emergency ban on parking along snow routes. Thanks to warming temperatures, conditions have improved through out the city. The city says portions of many streets, especially in the south hills, remain slippery. People who are walking, biking, or driving in the area should be aware that patches of ice may be present and are advised use caution.
nbc16.com
Warming centers activated in Benton County amid Ice Storm Warning
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning through Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 a.m. with significant icing and wind gusts as high as 35 mph expected. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES. According to the Benton County Government, they will be hosting...
nbc16.com
Holiday travel poses challenge with ice and snow
Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge. “So, conditions right...
nbc16.com
Law enforcement 'elves' volunteer for 'Shop with a Cop'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On December 3, 2022, police officers and other law enforcement helped brighten some children's holiday during the 'Shop with a Cop' holiday shopping spree, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The event gives kids a chance to shop for their families with a...
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
nbc16.com
Eugene's Holiday Market closes for 2022
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday marked the last day of this year's Eugene Holiday Market, a long-standing tradition for the city. For those involved, the concluding day offered a chance for organizers and members of the market to reflect on how much the market means to the Eugene community. "It...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving and biking in cold wet weather
EUGENE, Ore. — With an Ice Storm Warning in effect for the southern Willamette Valley, the Eugene Police Department has issued a list of ways drivers and bikers can stay safe in wet, cold conditions. "Conditions on the roadway can change in the blink of an eye. What was...
nbc16.com
Willamette Family health and wellness centers to close early Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Child Development Center will open at 9:30 AM. Morning outpatient groups at all locations will start at 10:00 AM. Transportation Services will fully resume at 9:30 AM. All other services are unchanged. (Effective tomorrow - Fri Dec 23rd) UPDATE. Original Story. In anticipation of...
nbc16.com
Benton County Circuit Court closed through December 26
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — A press release stated on Thursday, December 22, as of 3:00 p.m., the Benton County Circuity Court will remain closed through Friday, December 23 and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The court says scheduled matters that are affected by this closure will be reset...
nbc16.com
Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
nbc16.com
White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services
EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
nbc16.com
Top Sports Moments of 2022 (Part 1): Beavs, Ducks, high school teams recognized
EUGENE, Ore. — When it comes to sports in 2022, the year was anything but boring in our viewing area. We've crafted a ‘Top Sports Moments of 2022’ countdown. At No. 10, we start with a moment that happened exactly one week ago - December 17, the Las Vegas Bowl.
Comments / 0