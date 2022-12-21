Tempering Expectations on High-Clearance Anti-Amyloid Immunotherapies in Alzheimer Disease: Nicolas Villain, MD

Read full article on original website
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Roche Gets FDA Clearance for CSF Beta-Amyloid and Phospho-Tau Alzheimer Disease Assays
The Elecsys pTau181 and Abeta42 cerebrospinal fluid assays achieved 90% concordance with amyloid PET scans, according to Roche’s announcement. The assays are approved for use with the cobas fully automated immunoassay analyzers. According to an announcement from Roche, the company’s Alzheimer disease (AD) cerebrospinal fluid Elecsys assays—including beta-amyloid1-42 CSF...
Lecanemab: Experimental drug is a ray of hope for Alzheimer's disease
On Nov. 30, Eisai and Biogen announced the results of their latest phase 3 clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease. The verdict: an 18-month treatment with lecanemab slows functional and cognitive loss by 27 percent in people with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. The study results were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
Yale research may uncover the true cause of Alzheimer's — Swelling of brain axons
A study on Alzheimer's published recently by Yale University is quite attention-grabbing. Because the disease's crippling symptoms could be brought on by swelling in the brain brought on by amyloid plaques, say the experts. One of the main features of Alzheimer's is the formation of amyloid plaques. Researchers have been...
Hints That Deep Brain Stimulation Might Ease Alzheimer's Symptoms
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are studying whether deep brain stimulation could help people with Alzheimer's hold on to their memory longer, and now a new finding may help refine the approach. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is an established treatment for several medical conditions, including epilepsy, Parkinson's...
How do doctors treat pulmonary hypertension?
There is often no cure for pulmonary hypertension. However, a doctor can prescribe treatments to manage the condition. Doctors will determine the cause of hypertension before forming a treatment plan. The pulmonary artery. deoxygenated blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs for oxygenation. Pulmonary hypertension is...
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Why Some Researchers Are Calling Alzheimer’s “Type 3 Diabetes”
Could insulin treat Alzheimer’s the same way it treats diabetes? Evidence shows Alzheimer’s might be more similar to a metabolic disorder, like diabetes, than previously thought. While the brain only amounts to two percent of our body weight, it uses up more than 20 percent of our total...
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
Oral antibiotic prophylaxis may reduce incidence of surgical site infections
1. In this randomized controlled trial, oral antimicrobial prophylaxis was reported to reduce the incidence of surgical site infections (SSI) when compared to a placebo in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common healthcare-related infections,...
Treating COPD
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
Can Ocular Biomarkers Be Used to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease?
In an umbrella review — a review of reviews — investigators found that so far, studies of ocular biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease had important limitations. Longitudinal studies that use artificial intelligence could perhaps identify ocular biomarkers, the researchers suggest. Research of ocular biomarkers for diagnosing Alzheimer’s...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: December 25, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is neurology news in 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety...
Significant Long-Term Impacts of Delaying Seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Darcy Krueger, MD, PhD
The director of the Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic at Cincinnati Children’s discussed the neurodevelopmental impacts delaying seizures could lead to in tuberous sclerosis complex. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. "We know the brain is developing at an exponential rate at this age range. The brain is not...
