ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Friends and family hold vigil to remember N’Kya, her unborn son

By Liv Johnson
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0Lyn_0jq3rnqK00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – It’s officially been one week since Fresno Police discovered N’kya and her unborn son Noah’s body in a trashcan in northwest Fresno.

On Tuesday evening, friends and family members gathered to mourn the loss of them both.

“I just don’t have the words to say how much I miss her my baby, my baby girl,” said N’kya’s mother, Donna Barkus.

She said she’s taking each day at a time while she figures out how to go on without her daughter and her unborn grandson, Noah, who they held a baby shower for just a few days before N’kya and Noah were found stabbed to death in northwest Fresno.

“Minute by minute, day by day, with god’s help I just have to pray and think about all the good memories we have together, all the time spent with her we did everything together,” she said.

N’kya was a Fresno City College student hoping to become a childcare worker. She was planning to name her son Noah after her father’s middle name.

“She was a wonderful child never, ever any trouble. just beautiful,” said her father, Edmond Noah Logan.

N’kya’s brother, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, has been arrested for her murder. He’s been charged with two counts of murder, two enhancements of use of a deadly weapon, and special circumstances of multiple murders. If convicted of all charges, the penalty is either death or life without the possibility of parole.

N’kya’s loved ones say they’ll let the process run its course, while they choose to remember N’kya for the smart, kind, and thoughtful person she was and the wonderful baby she would have had.

“She was looking so forward to having her baby, eating healthy, baby Noah spending time with him, reading to him, singing to him,” Barkus said.

Donna said she wishes N’kya could see the love that surrounded her.

“I wish she could see how many people loved and cared for her. All of her friends and family came from afar to honor her. She would be so happy,” she said.

Dudley’s next court appearance is set for January 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in brothers’ fatal stabbing in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department has identified the 21-year-old brother who stabbed and killed his older brother after a dispute at their Clovis apartment Wednesday afternoon. 21-year-old David Brewington of Clovis has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his older brother, 23-year-old Elijah Brewington, of Clovis. Police say just after 4:00 […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash

SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
STRATHMORE, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy