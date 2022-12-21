Top Stories of 2022 Countdown: No. 9 — 'Jerica-mandered'

Commissioner Jerica Richardson speaks at a press conference at the state capitol in Atlanta in February. Staff - File

Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 9.

Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s New Year’s resolution? Stay in office another two years.

In one of 2022’s biggest political fights, Richardson — elected in 2020 — threatens to be removed from her post come Jan. 1. That was the result of a contentious redistricting battle at the state capitol this year, in which Republican lawmakers drew the freshman Democratic commissioner out of her post’s boundaries.

The battle downtown attracted statewide attention and led to heated meetings that at times boiled over into shouting matches. Democrats charged Richardson was being targeted for removal by zealous GOP legislators; Republican members said Richardson, who moved to her district’s northern end before the maps were redrawn, had brought the crisis upon herself.

But under the Gold Dome, Republicans still rule, and the map was passed and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. Richardson herself acknowledged she would be out of office in 2023 barring any new developments.

For months, all was quiet on that front. Then this fall, the MDJ learned the county had come up with a plan. Commissioners would vote on a resolution to amend state law, using the constitutional provision of home rule to, in effect, replace the GOP map with one that keeps Richardson in her seat. “Unprecedented” was the word on everyone’s lips. The vote went down along party lines in meetings nearly as hot as those in Atlanta, but nonetheless, pass it did.

Now, no one can say definitively what will happen next when both maps take effect Jan. 1. Ask a Democrat and a Republican about it, and they’ll describe two different realities. But as Marietta attorney Tom Cauthorn told the MDJ this week, the whole county is headed for a “head-on collision.”