ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Top Stories of 2022 Countdown: No. 9 — 'Jerica-mandered'

By criggall, Staff - File
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qn0T_0jq3raMt00
Commissioner Jerica Richardson speaks at a press conference at the state capitol in Atlanta in February. Staff - File

Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 9.

Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s New Year’s resolution? Stay in office another two years.

In one of 2022’s biggest political fights, Richardson — elected in 2020 — threatens to be removed from her post come Jan. 1. That was the result of a contentious redistricting battle at the state capitol this year, in which Republican lawmakers drew the freshman Democratic commissioner out of her post’s boundaries.

The battle downtown attracted statewide attention and led to heated meetings that at times boiled over into shouting matches. Democrats charged Richardson was being targeted for removal by zealous GOP legislators; Republican members said Richardson, who moved to her district’s northern end before the maps were redrawn, had brought the crisis upon herself.

But under the Gold Dome, Republicans still rule, and the map was passed and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. Richardson herself acknowledged she would be out of office in 2023 barring any new developments.

For months, all was quiet on that front. Then this fall, the MDJ learned the county had come up with a plan. Commissioners would vote on a resolution to amend state law, using the constitutional provision of home rule to, in effect, replace the GOP map with one that keeps Richardson in her seat. “Unprecedented” was the word on everyone’s lips. The vote went down along party lines in meetings nearly as hot as those in Atlanta, but nonetheless, pass it did.

Now, no one can say definitively what will happen next when both maps take effect Jan. 1. Ask a Democrat and a Republican about it, and they’ll describe two different realities. But as Marietta attorney Tom Cauthorn told the MDJ this week, the whole county is headed for a “head-on collision.”

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany sailor serves aboard USS Nimitz

PACIFIC OCEAN — U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Brian Simmand from Albany is currently serving his country aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man dead, another arrested after racing their cars down Albany street

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A street race in Albany left one person dead and another in jail. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Blvd. Wednesday night around 1:15 a.m. about a hit-and-run. Investigators say the drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and a Dodge Challenger were racing each other when they hit each other. The driver of the Dodge Challenger, later identified as 31-year-old Jamil Wright, died on the scene.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany woman shot while asleep in bed

Albany police responded to the 900 block of Jefferies Avenue in reference to a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim told police that she was in her bedroom asleep when...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home

FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
FORT VALLEY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy