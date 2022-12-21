QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman, according to Texas DPS. Sgt. Adam Albritton said that Mineola Police Department received a call about a theft which led to a pursuit. The driver fled going northbound on Highway 37 going toward Quitman, officials said.

QUITMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO