Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
ocala-news.com
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
ocala-news.com
George Harl Rankin Jr.
Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
ocala-news.com
Irma Abbatepaolo
Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise At The Vortex Pit in Ocala
As the sun was coming up, only part of the forest at the Vortex Pit in Ocala was illuminated. Thanks to Steve Schonberg for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was a beautiful sunrise before a storm here in the Summercrest neighborhood. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
ocala-news.com
Marion Cultural Alliance invites artists, makers to submit works for spring consignment
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting entries from local artists and makers for The Shop at the Brick’s Spring 2023 consignment, which will run from January through April. MCA is seeking a variety of unique and hand-crafted items to add to its seasonally curated gallery shop at the...
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
ocala-news.com
Jimmy Rivera
Jimmy Rivera, 57, of Ocala, FL, from Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 after a cardiac arrest. He was born in Chicago, IL, May 9th, 1965 to Juana Cruz and Victor Manuel Rivera. Jimmy attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and later completed his GED. Jimmy went on to acquire the certifications and skills needed to become a Stationary Engineer.
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
ocala-news.com
Judie Yvonne Bible
Judie Yvonne (Jones) Bible went to her heavenly home at 615 pm on Monday Dec 19th, 2022, at Timber Ridge Facility in Ocala, FL. She was born on October 15, 1951. She was proceeded in death by parents Charles (Anna) Jones. She was survived by husband Carl Sr. Raymond Bible and Daughters Allison (Scott)Krajick and Monica Nicole Bible and sons Gary Jackson Hutchins, Jeffrey (Marty) Bible and Carl Jr. (Sue)Bible.
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
ocala-news.com
Larry Lee Ehrhardt
Larry Lee Ehrhardt, 74, of Ocala, FL passed away on December 17, 2022 at his home.He was born in Allen Park, Michigan on May 13, 1948, grew up in Ohio and moved to Florida after completing his service with the United States Navy. He was a Registered Nurse at the Imperial Point Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale and the Monroe Regional Medical Center where he retired in 2010. During his career in health care, he spread hope and comfort to all he encountered and was a wonderful son, brother, husband, and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police surprise motorists with $100 instead of traffic tickets
Ocala police officers recently surprised local motorists by playing Secret Santa during traffic stops. The Ocala Police Department stated on its Facebook page that officers used funds that were donated anonymously to put a festive twist on the traditional traffic stop, turning a stressful situation into one that brought surprise and joy.
Bay News 9
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
ocala-news.com
Candace Cathlene Sloan
Candace Cathlene Sloan, 52, of Ocala, FL, passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1970, in Ocala, FL, to her parents: Richard Karr and Nancy Picha-Degrenia. She was a Registered Nurse in the healthcare industry. She is survived by her husband: Jim Sloan; children: Bryce...
