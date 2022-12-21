ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cold Holiday in the Forecast Before Midweek Warming Trend

It will remain cold through the holiday weekend, but warmer temps are on the horizon. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with high in the 20s and 30s. Skies will stay mostly clear into the evening hours with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri, but temperatures will drop back into teens.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas gas prices trending down

Gas prices continue to fall across Kansas. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in Kansas to just over $2.76, as the corresponding national figure fell to about $3.10. Motorists in Texas were rocking the nation’s lowest average price at the pump,...
Kansas Tops $15 Billion in Private Sector Investments Since 2019

Kansas has attracted more than $15 billion in private sector investment since 2019. This economic development has resulted in more than 53,000 jobs created or retained. Almost half (or $7.5 billion) committed capital investment has occurred within 2022, which is twice the amount recorded in 2021. The Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto that was announced in July accounted for $4 billion. Its projected impact on the state economy is expected to become more significant once its suppliers finalize site locations in Kansas.
