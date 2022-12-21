Read full article on original website
Related
kfdi.com
A Cold Holiday in the Forecast Before Midweek Warming Trend
It will remain cold through the holiday weekend, but warmer temps are on the horizon. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with high in the 20s and 30s. Skies will stay mostly clear into the evening hours with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri, but temperatures will drop back into teens.
kfdi.com
Executive Order Issued Lifting Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Weather Relief
Due to the inclement weather, Governor Kelly issued an Executive Order this week to provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain restrictions on motor carriers, such as some...
kfdi.com
Iowa Sports Report Is Reassigned To Weather During a Blizzard and His Reaction is Gold
As an employee under a contract, I know there is a clause in there about “Other duties as assigned” . Well, it seems that clause was exercised on an Iowa TV sports reporter and it is blowing up because of how he reacted. I think we can agree, he is all of us when asked to do something at work we don’t want to do. LOL!
kfdi.com
Kansas gas prices trending down
Gas prices continue to fall across Kansas. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in Kansas to just over $2.76, as the corresponding national figure fell to about $3.10. Motorists in Texas were rocking the nation’s lowest average price at the pump,...
kfdi.com
Kansas Tops $15 Billion in Private Sector Investments Since 2019
Kansas has attracted more than $15 billion in private sector investment since 2019. This economic development has resulted in more than 53,000 jobs created or retained. Almost half (or $7.5 billion) committed capital investment has occurred within 2022, which is twice the amount recorded in 2021. The Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto that was announced in July accounted for $4 billion. Its projected impact on the state economy is expected to become more significant once its suppliers finalize site locations in Kansas.
Comments / 0