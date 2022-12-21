ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State Beavers: Grading the 2023 recruiting class position-by-position

The Oregon State Beavers are battling for a top-50 national recruiting class during the early signing period this week.

But that doesn't tell the whole story.

Headlining this group are historic additions on both of the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Here's a look at the Oregon State position-by-position recruiting class grades*:

(* Subject to change based on new commitments/decommitments and will be updated )

Quarterback: A+

4-star QB Aiden Chiles (Downey; California)

Oregon State identified Aidan Chiles as a prime target early in the recruiting cycle and never wavered.

It certainly paid off.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal-caller had a monster senior campaign, jumped to the nation's No. 11 quarterback and was selected to participate in the All-American Bowl.

Oregon, Washington and others have tried to make late runs at him, but Chiles loves Corvallis and has made it clear he's locked in.

In terms of both the recruiting process and the result, this is a home run for Oregon State.

Running back: INC

Oregon State didn't add a running back and offered seven, mostly aiming high early in the recruiting process.

With freshman Damien Martinez announcing he has no intention of transferring after a stellar first year in Corvallis, there was very little need.

Wide receiver: B

3-star WR Montrel Hatten (Cathage; Texas)

3-star WR Tastean Reddicks (Dillard; Florida)

3-star WR Zachary Card (Pittsburg; California)

3-star WR David Wells (Lakes; Washington)

Clearly, Oregon State wanted to add to its wide receiver room.

And they did so in this class with a solid, versatile group.

Montreal Hatten, a 6-foot, 175-pound pass-catcher out of Texas, chose Oregon State over Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, Ole Miss, TCU and several others.

Tastean Reddicks (6-1, 180), Zachary Card (5-10, 165) and David Wells (6-foot, 170) all bring a different wrinkle to the table.

There's no bonafide star in the group, but it's a solid nucleus.

Tight end: B

3-star TE Cooper Jensen (Glacier Peak; Washington)

It is likely Cooper Jensen would've picked up a lot of more offers during the process if he hadn't committed to Oregon State so early.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound pass-catcher chose the Beavers over Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee and others.

While Dorian Thomas was a commitment to Oregon State for months, the two parties have been expected to part ways for some time.

Thomas will likely choose Arizona this week in a move that has been projected for several weeks.

Offensive line: B-

3-star OL Jacob Anderson (Billings; Montana)

3-star OL Zander Esty (Pacer; California)

On paper, Oregon State hasn't had a ton of recruiting success along the offensive line in the Jim Michalczik era, but it's impossible to argue with the results.

Bolstered by the transfer portal, the Beavers have consistently had solid offensive lines, underlining Michaelczik's reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.

This is a similar group to what the Beavers have gotten previously - not a ton of star power, but a pair of players with solid frames who could develop into key pieces down the line.

Jacob Anderson chose Oregon State over Baylor, Kansas State, Utah and others, while Zander Esty held offers from Cal, Nevada, UNLV, Washington State and several FCS programs.

Defensive line: A

4-star DL Kelze Howard (Spring Valley; California)

3-star JC EDGE Nikko Taylor (Hutchinson C.C.; Kansas)

3-star DL Thomas Collins (RIG Academy; Sweden)

3-star DL Abraham Johnson (Olympus; Utah)

Kelze Howard, the nation's No. 158 overall prospect, is the highest-rated high school defensive pledge in program history.

That's a great start.

Adding Nikko Taylor, the nation's No. 1 junior college edge-rusher, was a significant late addition.

Thomas Collins, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive lineman, looks criminally-underrated and could be an X-factor inside for the Beavs.

Andrew Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound body who will be a project with run-stuffing upside.

Linebacker: B+

3-star LB Leonard Ah You (Kahuku; Hawaii)

3-star LB Isaiah Chisom (Chaminade; California)

3-star EDGE Zakaih Saez (St. Thomas Aquinas; Florida)

This is a solid group for Oregon State.

Leonard Ah You chose the Beavers over offers from Arizona, BYU, Utah and others, while Isaiah Chisom, who had offers from Michigan State and USC, looks like he could be a tackle machine at the collegiate level.

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete out of Florida who could help bend the edge as he develops.

All three players are intriguing.

Defensive back: B

3-star CB Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. (Federal Way; Washington)

3-star CB Jermod McCoy (Whitehouse; Texas)

3-star S Harlem Howard (Blache Ely; Florida)

I've seen Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. first hand and have him graded as a solid four-star prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback was the spring MVP of Ford Sports Performance, one of the nation's top 7-on-7 teams, and has the combination of size and athleticism to develop into an all-conference performer at the collegiate level.

Jermond McCoy and Harlem Howard will need time to develop, but could be solid depth pieces.

