Coleman First Methodist Church's Christmas Eve service is Canceled
Coleman First Methodist Church's Christmas Eve service is canceled due to a gas leak at the church. The gas has been cut off until the leak can be found and repaired. Christmas Day service has been moved to the Chapel which is on a different heating system. The time remains 11:00 a.m.
Martha Ours, 101, of Brownwood
Martha Ours, age 101, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in a local nursing home. Martha was born August 26, 1921, to James and Ruth (Gans) Bickell in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Martha was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. She loved painting, and playing Bridge and Bingo. She is...
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69, of Brownwood
Johnny Everett Schwab, sixty-nine years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. Johnny was born to Duane and Hilda Schwab in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated from Brownwood High School. Johnny is survived by his four children, John Schwab, Jacob Schwab, Ryan Schwab and...
Billy Hobbs, 69, of Coleman
Billy Hobbs, age 69, of Coleman, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
DIANE ADAMS: Train heists and jail breaks
Back when robbing trains was a real thing, not just a Bugs Bunny trope, an attempted train heist took place on the night of June 9th, 1898, in Coleman County. Four robbers, loaded up with dynamite and guns, enacted a plan to stop the train when the fireman disembarked to throw the track switch. They hid in a ditch, emerging to fire shots into the air when the train came to a halt.Their plan did not go smoothly, and the robbers were forced to flee without any loot.
DPS confirms one dead in Lampasas crash
LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas DPS confirms one woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a car crash off of Farm to Market 580 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:54 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr of Lometa, Texas. Carr was driving west on...
Water Main Break in Coleman
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at East 2nd and Brazos Streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will try to update when work is completed.
Report: Man shot in arm, another grazed with pellets during Brown County hunting accident
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend. The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man […]
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
