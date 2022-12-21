Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Miami New Times
The Ten Best New Year's Eve 2023 Dinners in Miami
It's time to wave goodbye to 2022. But where to celebrate? If you're of the mind to venture out to feast and ring in the new year, you've got options. From family-friendly fests to elaborate Champagne-fueled feasts, here are Miami's ten best restaurants for your New Year's Eve celebration, listed alphabetically.
Miami New Times
Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022
If it's the weekend you're working towards, this one will hit a little bit different due to the holiday. Come Christmas Day, it's a crap shoot whether or not your favorite Miami restaurant will be closed or serving up a seasonally inspired special menu. But what if it's not food...
Miami New Times
The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Are you ready for a holiday kiki? On Friday, Pridelines and Lamaj Eclipse host the Kiki Before Xmax Mini Ball, complete with runway competitions and ballroom categories ranging from face to hands to overall realness. And of course, there's a best-dressed competition. Guests are encouraged (nay, expected) to come decked out in their most extravagant and formal holiday party attire. What's at stake? Well, $1,000 in cash prizes, including honors for best runway, performance, and sex siren. 7 p.m. Friday at Pridelines, 6360 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-571-9601; pridelines.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Solo and Business Travelers Will Love Miami’s Newest Hotel
At the opening party for CitizenM Miami Brickell, there’s a line to get out to the pool. It shouldn’t be surprising that Miami’s nightlife and hospitality circuit is eager to check out the neighborhood’s latest rooftop pool. But even with activations on multiple floors below, this is clearly the place to be. Invisible anchors keep the company’s logo afloat in the water as influencer after influencer parades by to get the shot: a slim, pale blue rectangle illuminated by the towering, glittering nightscape behind it. You can’t knock the hustle — it is a great shot. Waiting for the go-ahead on this 20th-floor watery gem is part of why the hotel, which technically began accepting guests in July, didn’t celebrate their official launch until November.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
wealthinsidermag.com
Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
MANHUNT: Man Suspected In Abduction Of Child From Boca Raton
FDLE ALERTS, Seeks Vinie Ristick. Allegedly Took One Year Old Boca Raton Boy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 5:58 p.m. — Boca Raton Police officials just told BocaNewsNow.com that the father was arrested late this afternoon and the child is safe. Expect an update later Friday night. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © […]
