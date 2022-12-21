Well iQ Patient Engagement Platform Announces Series A Funding, Physician Advisors/Investors, 1300% Online Ratings Uplift

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Elpiscience Announces CDE IND Clearance of ES014, a First in Class Anti-CD39xTGF-β Bispecific Antibody for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies to benefit cancer patients worldwide, today announced that the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) has cleared Elpiscience’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ES014 to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for patients with advanced solid tumors. ES014 is a first-in-class anti-CD39xTGF-β bispecific antibody (bsAb) that simultaneously targets the CD39-adenosine and TGF-β pathways to synergistically activates T cells for ICB-resistant cancer immunotherapy.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
Woonsocket Call
Butterfly Acquires Nutrition Leader Milk Specialties Global
Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Milk Specialties Global (“Milk Specialties” or the “Company”), a leader in human and animal nutrition, from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Founded in 1949...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SUNL, SPRQ
If you purchased Sunlight securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sunlight class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10554 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
Dominique Dieujuste, Financial Professional & CEO of Dieujuste Financial, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Dominique Dieujuste discusses the benefits of working with an independent insurance agent vs. a captive agent. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-dominique-dieujuste-financial-professional-ceo-of-dieujuste-financial/. Dominique explained: “An independent insurance agent offers many advantages that a captive agent cannot match. For example, an independent agent is not bound...
Woonsocket Call
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
Woonsocket Call
Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Report 2022-2026: Demand for Inline Quality Control will Aid 3D Metrology Solutions' Growth Prospects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth. The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs),...
Woonsocket Call
Valneva Completes BLA Submission to U.S. FDA for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
Saint-Herblain (France), December 23, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that it has completed rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Valneva is seeking approval of its investigational chikungunya vaccine in persons aged 18 years and above.
Woonsocket Call
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
Woonsocket Call
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Explains Why Custom Software Development Is Necessary
Tailored software applications have the best support team when questions or concerns arise. This is because the team that created the software knows the ins and outs of the application better than anyone else. Direct communication to the custom software engineers beats waiting on the phone for hours for a tech support operator.
Woonsocket Call
Get the best domain name worth tens of thousands USD for free
New Crypto Space, DID system purely on chain, fairlaunch of domain names, and the token price rose more than 20 times in the airdrop round1. Now airdrop2 and domain name registration have been launched, and are entering a positive rise period. Now, as long as one of the following conditions is met, you can have the priority of N2 stage: claim airdrop + nearly free registration of the best domain names, and invite N friends to earn N times of airdrop (the invitees need to complete domain name registration).
Comments / 0