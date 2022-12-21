ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO