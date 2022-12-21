Read full article on original website
Rochester man dead after being struck by a car
A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced.
WHEC TV-10
Family waits on RG&E as live electrical currents run through their yard
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – It’s Christmas Eve, and the winter storm left many people without power. Crews have been out all night working to fix it. One family in Irondequoit had a utility pole crash into their back yard. “How are you doing? I’m with RG&E, do not go...
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
iheart.com
Man Hit by Car, Killed on Rochester's Southeast Side
A man is dead, after he was stuck by a car on Rochester's southeast side. Police say the man was hit at Park Avenue and South Goodman Street shortly before 6. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but died a short time later. The man's name is not being released.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
waynetimes.com
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
13 WHAM
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
13 WHAM
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
iheart.com
Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership
A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
WHEC TV-10
Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.
13 WHAM
40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street
Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
Three arrested in Painted Post police raid
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
WHEC TV-10
Two people dead in Erie County due to winter storm conditions
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says two people have died in separate incidents as a result of winter storm conditions. Officials say both happened in Cheektowaga and were medical events that responders could not get to. They did specify both people were not stuck in vehicles.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
Weedsport man who impersonated DEC officer to steal rifle, pleads guilty
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Weedsport, who impersonated a DEC officer and stole a rifle, has pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday, December 20. Zackary Harvey of Weedsport pled guilty to Criminal Impersonation in the first degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree. Harvey admitted that on September 9, he […]
Walmart on Marketplace Dr. deemed safe to reopen after evacuation
There is an active scene, with the presence of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
