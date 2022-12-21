ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Hit by Car, Killed on Rochester's Southeast Side

A man is dead, after he was stuck by a car on Rochester's southeast side. Police say the man was hit at Park Avenue and South Goodman Street shortly before 6. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but died a short time later. The man's name is not being released.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership

A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street

Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested in Painted Post police raid

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
PAINTED POST, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people dead in Erie County due to winter storm conditions

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says two people have died in separate incidents as a result of winter storm conditions. Officials say both happened in Cheektowaga and were medical events that responders could not get to. They did specify both people were not stuck in vehicles.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy