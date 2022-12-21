FDA Approves Impella ECP Pivotal Heart Pump and First Patients Enrolled in Pivotal Clinical Trial

Read full article on original website
CapVest's GLO Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Calyx, a Global Leader in the Delivery of Improved Outcomes From Clinical Trials
GLO Healthcare ("GLO"), an expanding healthcare platform created by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), has, in partnership with management, completed the acquisition of Calyx, a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005180/en/. The...
Elpiscience Announces CDE IND Clearance of ES014, a First in Class Anti-CD39xTGF-β Bispecific Antibody for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies to benefit cancer patients worldwide, today announced that the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) has cleared Elpiscience’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ES014 to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for patients with advanced solid tumors. ES014 is a first-in-class anti-CD39xTGF-β bispecific antibody (bsAb) that simultaneously targets the CD39-adenosine and TGF-β pathways to synergistically activates T cells for ICB-resistant cancer immunotherapy.
Global Dry Eye Disease Market to Reach $8.21 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.71% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dry Eye Disease Market By product, By distribution channel & By region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Dry Eye Disease Market size was valued at USD 5.95 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 8.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period (2022- 2028).
Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Report 2022-2026: Demand for Inline Quality Control will Aid 3D Metrology Solutions' Growth Prospects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth. The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs),...
