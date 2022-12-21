Read full article on original website
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
wcyb.com
What to know about local schools in the 39th Arby's Classic
A Northeast Tennessee tradition is back on Tuesday when the 39th Arby's Classic tips off on December 27. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are competing in this year's tournament. "You associate the holidays with basketball," says Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans. "It's a cool time of...
wjhl.com
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
themoorecountynews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Tomahawk
TWRA season update
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee counties open heating shelters amid freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several counties in East Tennessee have opened heating and warming shelters for those who might not be able to get out of the cold. The move comes as East Tennessee is seeing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades. Below, you will find...
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside.
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
Tennessee Lottery Awards Millions in Prizes to 16 Lucky ‘Play it Again” Players
NASHVILLE—Winning extra cash from a non-winning Tennessee Lottery instant ticket is exciting, but even more-so during the holidays. So say several such winners, who recently won prizes ranging from $50 – $1 million in the Lottery’s Play It Again! program. “That’s a great Christmas present!” said Mark...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
4 Christmas songs with Tennessee ties
Looking to give your holiday playlist a little boost? Here's a list of Christmas songs that are either about Tennessee or recorded in the state.
Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
thunderboltradio.com
Governor Bill Lee Announces Executive Clemency on Thursday
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals on Wednesday. After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, Governor Lee said he decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency. Governor Lee said each individual case was unique and warranted consideration. Separately, the Governor also granted expedited parole...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
