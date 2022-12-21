ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

What to know about local schools in the 39th Arby's Classic

A Northeast Tennessee tradition is back on Tuesday when the 39th Arby's Classic tips off on December 27. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are competing in this year's tournament. "You associate the holidays with basketball," says Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans. "It's a cool time of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
TENNESSEE STATE
themoorecountynews.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

TWRA season update

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee counties open heating shelters amid freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several counties in East Tennessee have opened heating and warming shelters for those who might not be able to get out of the cold. The move comes as East Tennessee is seeing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades. Below, you will find...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJBF

Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
GEORGIA STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Bill Lee Announces Executive Clemency on Thursday

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals on Wednesday. After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, Governor Lee said he decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency. Governor Lee said each individual case was unique and warranted consideration. Separately, the Governor also granted expedited parole...
TENNESSEE STATE

