ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Nonprofit rescues two armadillos in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — All animals are at risk when outside in extreme cold, especially if the critter is more built for the desert. On Saturday, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab found its first nine-banded armadillo in the south-central part of the state. The next day, it found another one. Officials...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol has helped over 350 drivers amid winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol said it’s helped over 350 motorists since Wednesday, and the majority of them were stranded on the side of the road. Sgt. Mike Thorson said if you slide off the road or get stuck, the most important thing to do is call *55 or 911 for help.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Weather slows cleanup of Keystone pipeline oil spill in Kansas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold weather is hindering cleanup efforts at the oil spill site south of Steele City, Nebraska. TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone pipeline, said it is prioritizing the safety of its workers and the environment during the cleanup process. Two weeks ago, an estimated...
STEELE CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Beau Ballard to fill vacant District 21 seat in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beau Ballard will now represent District 21 in the Nebraska Legislature. The seat was left vacant by former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, who was elected as the state’s next attorney general in November’s general election. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy