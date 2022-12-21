Read full article on original website
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
ElectraMeccanica Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives to Streamline and Accelerate Onshore Manufacturing
Company Consolidates Operations at Mesa HQ; Reduces Majority of Headcount Outside Arizona. Actions Improve Operating Costs by Approximately $10M Annually and Increase Fiscal Discipline Without Compromising Ability to Further Commercialize and Scale. CEO Susan E. Docherty Appointed to ElectraMeccanica Board. Investor Day Postponed To June 14, 2023 In Order To...
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Dominique Dieujuste, Financial Professional & CEO of Dieujuste Financial, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Dominique Dieujuste discusses the benefits of working with an independent insurance agent vs. a captive agent. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-dominique-dieujuste-financial-professional-ceo-of-dieujuste-financial/. Dominique explained: “An independent insurance agent offers many advantages that a captive agent cannot match. For example, an independent agent is not bound...
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
Clover Leaf Capital Announces Definitive Agreement For Qualifying Transaction
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Clover Leaf will acquire all of the outstanding securities of North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore Energy"), a mineral exploration company which holds the Falcon and West Bear properties located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin, which are prospective for uranium and other metals.
Discover How To Make It In The Pharmaceutical Industry
The Big Pharma industry is an ever-growing and highly competitive field that requires a great deal of knowledge, skill, and patience to succeed. Those who have mastered the art of pharmaceuticals are in a position to make big profits, but what are some of the secrets to success in this fascinating and controversial world?
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
Butterfly Acquires Nutrition Leader Milk Specialties Global
Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Milk Specialties Global (“Milk Specialties” or the “Company”), a leader in human and animal nutrition, from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Founded in 1949...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SUNL, SPRQ
If you purchased Sunlight securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sunlight class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10554 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Andar Bahar: best digital marketing experience is now in business
Andar Bahar promotes the interests of businesses on the Internet, so that the latter can better optimize their offer and generate maximum interest in their services. These qualities have allowed Andar Bahar to establish itself in the market as a reliable and experienced marketing agent. United States - December 23,...
Purveyor Branding Company: Setting One Up for Long-Term Success
Entrepreneurs have more opportunities and resources at their disposal than ever before. That's one of the main reasons so many new businesses are opening their doors each year. Of course, it's making the business world much more competitive, too. At this point, creating truly unique businesses in even specialty niches is growing more difficult. Since outshining competitors' products is such a difficult feat these days, looking into other ways to distinguish your company may be the best course of action. That's where branding comes into play.
Vetcon Construction Services recently opened an electrical division in the Ocala region
Vetcon Construction Services believes in offering the finest grade of services. This is why the company decided to have an electrical division. They are a veteran owned construction company based in Ocala and are looking for expansion. California - December 22nd, 2022 - Vetcon Construction Services recently announced that they...
Get Ready for Success in The Futures Market with Canadian Futures Trader’s Special Promotions For 2023
Exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials now available. Canadian Futures Trader is excited to announce special promotions for 2023. Canadian Futures Trader’s website is a go-to destination for traders looking to stay up-to-date on the latest futures news and strategies. In addition to providing valuable resources and information, the site also offers exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials.
123 Profit Review 2023 By Steve Clayton And Aidan Booth with COOL Bonus And Discount Price
Do you want to start an online business? You might have heard of 123 profit and the incredible results it promises. However, is this training course any different from hundreds of others that don’t deliver?. If you are unsure if 123 profit is right for your needs, you have...
TECO 2030 Christmas Letter to Shareholders
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Dear fellow shareholders and zero emission friends,. We started of 2022 with a shareprice of NOK 4.775 and wow have we not only increased the shareprice since then, but the company has evolved at tremendous speeds and achieved beyond what I thought was possible. Partnerships have been established and grown. The fuel cell development project has progressed according to schedule, with an early Christmas present on December 14th where we physically could touch the first ever TECO 2030 fuel cell stack!
Primergy Solar Secures up to $200M Revolving Credit Facility from Rabobank
Funding supports expanded in ERCOT, MISO, PJM and WECC making Primergy’s project portfolio exceed 14 GW across the US. Primergy Solar, LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, announced the closing with Rabobank of a $75 million revolving credit facility with the option to increase up to $200 million. The facility will be used to support a growing development pipeline of solar and solar+storage projects across the U.S. Primergy’s near-term portfolio exceeds 3.2 GW of solar PV and c. 2.3 GW of storage projects targeting operational dates through 2026, which includes the previously announced Gemini and Iron Point/Hot Pot projects in Nevada. A further 5 GW of solar PV and 4.3 GW of storage projects are planned for operational dates after 2026.
