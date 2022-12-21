ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Comments

Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
Five injured in I-24 accident

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove

A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

