wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Family loses home, belongings in Cheatham County fire
In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire
A police pursuit ended in Montgomery County Wednesday night when the suspected vehicle caught fire.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
whopam.com
Five injured in I-24 accident
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24
Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
smokeybarn.com
Body Found In Running SUV At Spfd. Walmart, Medical-Related: Officials
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A deceased man was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart Thursday evening, officials are calling it a medical situation. The first call came into 911 at 3:53 pm. The individual was described as a male in his...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Man killed in single vehicle crash on I-65 in Robertson County
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 52.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
kbsi23.com
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
wkdzradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
