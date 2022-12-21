ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston

Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick community holds vigil to shed light on antisemitism

(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Facade separates from building in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Westminster Street in downtown Providence was blocked off Friday as city officials figured out how to reattach a facade that began to separate from a building. A Providence fire official said a 50-by-30-foot cement-stucco facade on the former People's Savings Bank at 145 Westminster St....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

NSHS graduate joins N. Smithfield police force

NORTH SMITHFIELD — A new police officer has joined the North Smithfield Police Department. Clayton Cote was sworn in in last Friday, Dec. 16, shortly after graduating from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Chief Tim Lafferty were attendance, along with family members of Cote. His first day at the station wasTuesday, Dec. 20.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Richmond quilt 45 years in the making has permanent home

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — An unfinished quilt made by fourth graders in Richmond 45 years ago now has a permanent home. The quilt was sewn, framed and unveiled at the Bell School in Richmond this week, which is where it will permanently be on display. Linda Pearson found the...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Fallen utility wires believed to spark Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire in a Lincoln home forced five people out of a house on Cobble Hill Road Friday morning. It is believed utility wires fell on the home, sparking the fire. Power had to be cut from the neighborhood. Those in the neighborhood were some...
LINCOLN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial

With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
independentri.com

St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy