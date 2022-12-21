Read full article on original website
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks vision for office on '10 News Conference'
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks about his short-term and long-term goals for the department. He also talks about his strategy for winning the office and who he's backing to succeed him as mayor of Attleboro.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
johnstonsunrise.net
Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston
Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
GoLocalProv
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
Turnto10.com
Warwick community holds vigil to shed light on antisemitism
(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.
Hodgson Reflects on Legacy as Bristol County Sheriff in Farewell Address
Republican Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson is saying goodbye. Hodgson's more than 25 year run as the county's top corrections official is nearing to an end after being defeated by Democrat Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in this year's election. Heroux will be sworn in for a six-year term as sheriff on January 4, 2023.
Turnto10.com
Facade separates from building in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Westminster Street in downtown Providence was blocked off Friday as city officials figured out how to reattach a facade that began to separate from a building. A Providence fire official said a 50-by-30-foot cement-stucco facade on the former People's Savings Bank at 145 Westminster St....
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
Valley Breeze
NSHS graduate joins N. Smithfield police force
NORTH SMITHFIELD — A new police officer has joined the North Smithfield Police Department. Clayton Cote was sworn in in last Friday, Dec. 16, shortly after graduating from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Chief Tim Lafferty were attendance, along with family members of Cote. His first day at the station wasTuesday, Dec. 20.
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
Turnto10.com
Richmond quilt 45 years in the making has permanent home
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — An unfinished quilt made by fourth graders in Richmond 45 years ago now has a permanent home. The quilt was sewn, framed and unveiled at the Bell School in Richmond this week, which is where it will permanently be on display. Linda Pearson found the...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early
Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
RI sets opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls train station
Agencies are still working to set an opening date for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, according to a spokesperson from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
Turnto10.com
Fallen utility wires believed to spark Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire in a Lincoln home forced five people out of a house on Cobble Hill Road Friday morning. It is believed utility wires fell on the home, sparking the fire. Power had to be cut from the neighborhood. Those in the neighborhood were some...
Thieves bust into nearly 100 units at Cranston storage facility
Police discovered the locks at 97 storage units cut and several items removed.
rinewstoday.com
Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial
With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
Turnto10.com
First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
independentri.com
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
