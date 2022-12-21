Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America. The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
White House cautiously optimistic over economy in 2023: 'Absolutely no sign' job growth will tumble or unemployment will spike
As Wall Street and Main Street fret about a potential recession, White House officials are projecting confidence about the economy's ability to weather the storm in 2023. "We're feeling cautiously optimistic because we are starting to see some real concrete measurable signs of progress," Aviva Aron-Dine, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNN in a Zoom interview.
It’s not a wonderful bureaucracy
Bankers’ resistance to meaningful reform of their Federal Home Loan Banks invites the invocation of filmmaker Frank Capra.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK wages next year will be at their lowest level since 2006, report says
Brits hoping for a new-year salary bump to offset soaring food and energy costs may be disappointed. The average British worker's pay in 2023 is expected to fall back to 2006 levels once inflation is taken into account, according to PwC. Real wages, which factor in inflation, are expected to fall by as much as 3% in 2022 and another 2% in 2023, PwC has predicted in a report on the UK economy shared with CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Companies are reining in holiday bonuses
Last year, bonuses were bountiful. This year, economic uncertainty is bringing a chill to the holiday-season perk, according to survey data released Thursday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. More than 81% of the 252 employers surveyed by the outplacement firm said they planned to freeze the value of holiday bonuses...
