A message in a bottle dropped into the ocean by a North Carolina high school graduate in 2020 has been found on a beach in Portugal more than two years later. Charles Temple, an English teacher at the Ocracoke School in Hyde County, said he has made it a tradition for the past five years to take the school’s tiny graduating class for a summer boat trip and have them toss messages in bottles into the Gulf Stream.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO