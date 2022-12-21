No injuries after vacant home fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured after a vacant home fire in Dayton Tuesday night.
According to authorities, crews responded near the Bell Street and Sander Court intersection just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a house fire.
Upon arrival, fire could be seen coming from the first floor of the two-story Dayton residence. The house was reportedly vacant.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
