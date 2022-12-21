Tuolumne County Sheriff Department Reports Phone Scam Telling Residents They Missed Court And Must Pay To Avoid Arrest/Warrant

Read full article on original website
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 23, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 23, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon
December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
Merced Police Department Reports Armed Robbery Results In 3 Arrests And Weapon Seizure – One Firearm Was Altered To Fire Automatically
December 23, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports Officers arrested three persons in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunnyside Apartments. On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 10:37 P.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to the Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of...
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail
Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 31, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
California Attorney General Issues Statement on Trinity Health's Decision to Leave Madera County Residents In Need - Abandoned the Sale of Madera Community Hospital
December 24, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday issued the following statement after the Trinity Health Corporation failed to move forward on an agreement to purchase Madera Community Hospital. The Attorney General conditionally approved the sale of the hospital last week. “I am deeply...
Grinches Are Trying An Old Scam This Holiday
Sonora, CA – Keep an eye out for the Christmas grinches who appear every year around the holidays in an attempt to give themselves a gift of your hard-earned money. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have put out this community scam alert: “We have recently been made aware of a scam affecting Tuolumne County residents where a scammer is calling and identifying themselves as a Lieutenant Bridges from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and attempting to gain money from residents by telling them they missed court and must pay to avoid arrest or a warrant.”
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Sierra Nevada Above 6,000 Feet Beginning Monday Evening – Includes Yosemite (Outside of the Valley) to Lodgepole
December 26, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from 10:00 P.M. Monday night until 10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow accumulation are expected or occurring.
Section Of HWY 4 Wagon Trail Project Opens To Travelers
Calaveras County, CA – Travelers will get their first chance to drive on a new section of the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County starting tomorrow afternoon. The original opening for the western section of the project was scheduled for last...
