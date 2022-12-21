U.S. Geological Survey Reports a Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Struck 3 Miles Offshore in Northern California on December 20, 2022 at 2:34 A.M. Affecting Humboldt County

Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Monday Night Through Wednesday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 4 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday Night/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Oakhurst, MondayNIght/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Yosemite Valley, MondayNight/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" December 26, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system...
goldrushcam.com
BLM Seeks Public Input on Expansive Plan to Reduce Wildfire Risks Near Communities - Plan will Expedite Fuels Treatments in High-Risk Areas Throughout California and NW Nevada
December 27, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comments on a plan to expedite fuels reduction treatments and fire protection efforts. near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and northwest Nevada. The statewide Wildland-Urban Interface fuels...
goldrushcam.com
2023 Brings New Insurance Protections for California Consumers – Includes Bringing Thousands of Entrepreneurial Sidewalk Food Vendors Into a More Equitable and Well-Regulated Food Economy By Updating the “Safe Sidewalk Vending Act”
December 27, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beginning January 1, 2023, Californians will benefit from newly created consumer protections as eleven new state laws sponsored by Insurance. Commissioner Ricardo Lara this past legislative session take effect. The new laws address climate change, expand health access and reproductive care, preserve...
goldrushcam.com
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for the San Joaquin Valley Until 11:00 A.M. Today (Monday, December 26) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, Highway 99, Highway 198, and Interstate 5
December 26, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley until 11:00 A.M. today. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down,...
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Motor Vehicles Highlights New 2023 Laws – Includes Veteran Designation on Driver’s Licenses, New Law Eliminates the $5 Fee for Obtaining a Military “VETERAN” Designation
December 27, 2022 - Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants Californians to be aware of several new laws taking effect in the new year. The laws listed below take effect on January 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted. Notable Changes in 2023. Online Driver’s License Renewal...
Comments / 0