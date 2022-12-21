ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marktechpost.com

OpenAI Introduces Point-E: A Machine Learning System That Can Rapidly Generate 3D Images Based On Text Prompts

With a great deal of work already being done to improve existing machine learning and deep learning techniques, one area that has drawn researchers’ attention is that regarding 3D geometry and computer graphics applications. More precisely, 3D object generation, which has also produced some incredibly promising outcomes. The field is fairly broad and includes several use cases like generating 3D models from images, integrating 3D models, creating 3D models from text prompts, etc. Similar to how 2D art generators recently caused a frenzy among the common public, one can rightly believe that model-synthesizing AI could be the next big industry disruptor. However, despite their appreciable results, current state-of-the-art techniques for text-conditional 3D object synthesis fall short in terms of computational efficiency.
marktechpost.com

This AI Paper Proposes A Privacy-Preserving Face Recognition Method Using Differential Privacy In The Frequency Domain

Deep learning has significantly advanced face recognition models based on convolutional neural networks. These models have a high accuracy rate and are used in daily life. However, there are privacy concerns, as facial images are sensitive, and service providers have collected and used unauthorized data. There is also the risk of malicious users and hijackers contributing to privacy breaches. To address these issues, it is necessary to implement privacy-preserving mechanisms in face recognition.
marktechpost.com

Meet NeROIC: An Efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework For Object Acquisition Of Images In The Wild

Machine learning is becoming increasingly important in the world of technology. As computers become more advanced and powerful, they can process data faster and more accurately than ever. Recent developments in machine learning have increased interest in using coordinate-based neural networks that parametrize the physical properties of scenes or objects across space and time to solve visual computing problems. These methods, known as neural fields, have been used successfully for synthesizing 3D shapes, human body animation, 3D reconstruction, and pose estimation.
TheStreet

Bill Gates Tweets Again, But Less

After an article by TheStreet reporting that the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder hadn't been on Twitter since Nov. 19, the billionaire posted a few messages. This seems to be a way for the philanthropist to indicate without doubt that he was not boycotting the platform, which was purchased on Oct. 27 by Elon Musk, with whom Gates has been in conflict for several months.
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
BGR.com

Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer

Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
crypto-academy.org

Tesla Warns Employees of Layoffs Next Quarter

According to a Reuters report, there will be further layoffs at Tesla in the upcoming quarters. Along with the layoffs, Tesla is expected to halt hiring until the next notice. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has given different reasons to people for the layoffs, including that he has a “very bad feeling” about the economy.
CNBC

They launched a fantasy sports company at 22. It's now worth $8 billion

Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth are the founders of Dream Sports, a sports tech firm from India that owns one of the biggest fantasy gaming platforms in the country — Dream11. The childhood friends started the company in 2008, but lost millions of starting capital in less than three years.
hubpages.com

Universal Basic Income: A Solution to AI and Unemployment

What is the potential damage society could experience when robots and artificial intelligence become more widespread? What are the solutions to the problems of unemployment and idleness humans could experience?. Many experts claim we have nothing to worry about, since as some jobs are replaced by automation, others will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy