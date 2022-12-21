Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
OpenAI Introduces Point-E: A Machine Learning System That Can Rapidly Generate 3D Images Based On Text Prompts
With a great deal of work already being done to improve existing machine learning and deep learning techniques, one area that has drawn researchers’ attention is that regarding 3D geometry and computer graphics applications. More precisely, 3D object generation, which has also produced some incredibly promising outcomes. The field is fairly broad and includes several use cases like generating 3D models from images, integrating 3D models, creating 3D models from text prompts, etc. Similar to how 2D art generators recently caused a frenzy among the common public, one can rightly believe that model-synthesizing AI could be the next big industry disruptor. However, despite their appreciable results, current state-of-the-art techniques for text-conditional 3D object synthesis fall short in terms of computational efficiency.
marktechpost.com
This AI Paper Proposes A Privacy-Preserving Face Recognition Method Using Differential Privacy In The Frequency Domain
Deep learning has significantly advanced face recognition models based on convolutional neural networks. These models have a high accuracy rate and are used in daily life. However, there are privacy concerns, as facial images are sensitive, and service providers have collected and used unauthorized data. There is also the risk of malicious users and hijackers contributing to privacy breaches. To address these issues, it is necessary to implement privacy-preserving mechanisms in face recognition.
marktechpost.com
Meet NeROIC: An Efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework For Object Acquisition Of Images In The Wild
Machine learning is becoming increasingly important in the world of technology. As computers become more advanced and powerful, they can process data faster and more accurately than ever. Recent developments in machine learning have increased interest in using coordinate-based neural networks that parametrize the physical properties of scenes or objects across space and time to solve visual computing problems. These methods, known as neural fields, have been used successfully for synthesizing 3D shapes, human body animation, 3D reconstruction, and pose estimation.
marktechpost.com
Amazon Researchers Release CoCoA-MT: A Dataset and Benchmark for Controlling formality in Machine Translation
Neural machine translation (NMT) models have steadily improved over the years, and their quality is now quite close to that of human translators. Commonly, the goal of an MT assignment is to provide a single translation for an input segment. However, there are numerous situations where more than one translation is correct.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion
Photo by"elon musk head" by pureexperiment is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0. Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
How to get in touch with Amazon customer service directly
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you some of the best ways to get in contact with Amazon customer service from their social media page to providing their phone number.
Bill Gates Tweets Again, But Less
After an article by TheStreet reporting that the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder hadn't been on Twitter since Nov. 19, the billionaire posted a few messages. This seems to be a way for the philanthropist to indicate without doubt that he was not boycotting the platform, which was purchased on Oct. 27 by Elon Musk, with whom Gates has been in conflict for several months.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Tesla's cratering share price goes beyond Musk's preoccupation with Twitter. The entire EV market is slowing down.
Tesla shareholders have reason to be frustrated. As Elon Musk has become increasingly preoccupied with Twitter, his EV company has seen its market capitalization dwindle to less than $500 billion after hitting over $1 trillion last year. At the time of writing, its share price sits at $126.31, down 60% since the beginning of the year.
Here's a strong signal that America's inflation woes may be ending. Amazon economists expect the price of the company's products will rise slowly next year and start to fall in 2024.
Amazon expects its product prices to grow below 3% in 2023 and then turn negative in 2024.
crypto-academy.org
Tesla Warns Employees of Layoffs Next Quarter
According to a Reuters report, there will be further layoffs at Tesla in the upcoming quarters. Along with the layoffs, Tesla is expected to halt hiring until the next notice. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has given different reasons to people for the layoffs, including that he has a “very bad feeling” about the economy.
India ready to export fever drugs to China amid COVID surge - export body
BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - India, one of the world's biggest drug makers, is ready to step up exports of fever medicines to China as it reels from a spike in COVID-19 cases, the chairperson of an Indian drug export body said on Thursday.
CNBC
They launched a fantasy sports company at 22. It's now worth $8 billion
Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth are the founders of Dream Sports, a sports tech firm from India that owns one of the biggest fantasy gaming platforms in the country — Dream11. The childhood friends started the company in 2008, but lost millions of starting capital in less than three years.
'A Failed and Broken System.' Tech Layoffs Set the Clock Ticking for Foreign Workers
U.S. tech companies rely heavily on foreign workers, primarily from India and China.
78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.
Research and common sense show that the practice does far more harm than good.
hubpages.com
Universal Basic Income: A Solution to AI and Unemployment
What is the potential damage society could experience when robots and artificial intelligence become more widespread? What are the solutions to the problems of unemployment and idleness humans could experience?. Many experts claim we have nothing to worry about, since as some jobs are replaced by automation, others will be...
dailygalaxy.com
The Physics of DNA: “In Each of Us Lies a Message, Its Beginnings Lost in the Mists of Time”
Avi Shporer, Research Scientist, MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Slate, Dennis Taylor, We Are Legion (We Are Bob) and Paul Davies, The Demon in the Machine. “At one time,” writes science-fiction author Dennis E. Taylor in We Are Legion (We Are Bob), “we thought that the...
US News and World Report
India Plans to Make COVID-19 Negative Test Mandatory for Passengers From High Caseload Countries
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. "In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where...
CNBC
Fmr. FDA commissioner concerned Covid-19 variants in China could become dominant in the U.S.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb with the latest on the China reopening as a new Covid variant rages ahead of the holidays. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
