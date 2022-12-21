ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

wvlt.tv

CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas

Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. Neighboring...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Local kids ask Santa Claus the burning questions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Santa Claus stopped by the studio for some one-on-one time with our youngest fans, answering their questions about the magic of the holidays. When it comes to Christmastime no one embodies the spirit of the season like Santa Claus. We invited some of our youngest fans into the studio to ask their big questions and spread some holiday cheer to you.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet rides pickleball popularity wave

There’s lots of “thwacking” being heard at Mundy Memorial Park in south Mt. Juliet these days. Keeping up with the fastest growing sport in the country, Mt. Juliet opened four more pickleball courts at the site off Belinda Parkway recently.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight

First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions. Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee …. First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
DYER COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP plans roadside checkpoints in January

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBBJ

Cold to Impact West Tennessee All Weekend Long!

We picked up a widespread 1-2″ of snow so far across West Tennessee. Most of the snow is now moving east of Jackson and will cross the Tennessee River around 10 PM for the most part. Temperatures are beginning to fall into the single digits and the wind child is now below zero for most of us. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight as the skies clear out. Please get somewhere safe and stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to get out and travel. We will have a detailed look at your Christmas weekend forecast and let you know when the warm up is coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE

