We picked up a widespread 1-2″ of snow so far across West Tennessee. Most of the snow is now moving east of Jackson and will cross the Tennessee River around 10 PM for the most part. Temperatures are beginning to fall into the single digits and the wind child is now below zero for most of us. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight as the skies clear out. Please get somewhere safe and stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to get out and travel. We will have a detailed look at your Christmas weekend forecast and let you know when the warm up is coming up here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO