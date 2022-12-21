Read full article on original website
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
wvlt.tv
CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas
Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. Neighboring...
Kids react to seeing first snowfall
Two children born and raised in South Florida got a chance to see their first snowfall this week in Tennessee.
WATE
Local kids ask Santa Claus the burning questions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Santa Claus stopped by the studio for some one-on-one time with our youngest fans, answering their questions about the magic of the holidays. When it comes to Christmastime no one embodies the spirit of the season like Santa Claus. We invited some of our youngest fans into the studio to ask their big questions and spread some holiday cheer to you.
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet rides pickleball popularity wave
There’s lots of “thwacking” being heard at Mundy Memorial Park in south Mt. Juliet these days. Keeping up with the fastest growing sport in the country, Mt. Juliet opened four more pickleball courts at the site off Belinda Parkway recently.
The world came together to wish one boy in Tennessee a "Happy Birthday!"
FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee — Imagine the whole world coming together to wish you a "happy birthday!" Well that was the case for one four-year-old up in Fayetteville, Tennessee, a global phenomenon all made possible by his mother and the internet. A smile from Axl means the world to his mother...
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
WKRN
Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight
First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions. Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee …. First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee...
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
WBBJ
Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas
A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
radio7media.com
THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WTVC
Water line break leads to iced power lines in Soddy-Daisy Saturday
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Cold weather led to more problems in Soddy-Daisy Saturday. NewsChannel9's Skyview drone flew over a busted water line off Thrasher Pike at Highway 27. The water shot straight up into the frigid air, forming ice around a power line. That later pulled the line down, but...
WKRN
Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Mover: Reaghan Ard, Green Hill High School Student Council President
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Nashville and for the most part I have been raised here in Mt. Juliet. I have been blessed to attend school in Wilson County since pre-K, while staying with my dad in South Alabama nearly every summer since elementary school.”
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
WBBJ
Cold to Impact West Tennessee All Weekend Long!
We picked up a widespread 1-2″ of snow so far across West Tennessee. Most of the snow is now moving east of Jackson and will cross the Tennessee River around 10 PM for the most part. Temperatures are beginning to fall into the single digits and the wind child is now below zero for most of us. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight as the skies clear out. Please get somewhere safe and stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to get out and travel. We will have a detailed look at your Christmas weekend forecast and let you know when the warm up is coming up here.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
