cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
cbs17
Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County. The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. Smoke could be...
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
WRAL
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Car strikes tree in Christmas Eve crash
One man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital after a Lexus smashed into a tree on Saturday. Just before 12:30 p.m., traffic on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen came to a standstill as first responders worked to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The crash occurred near the intersection of Glasgow...
wcti12.com
One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
cbs17
1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
6-year-old killed in Cumberland County house fire, 3 other family members taken to hospital
A fire just days before Christmas shatters a Cumberland County family by killing a 6-year-old and injuring three others.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
cbs17
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
cbs17
Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
