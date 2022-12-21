ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges

DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Cloud man dies in 2-vehicle crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. St. Cloud police say officers arrived to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast, just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. According to police, their early investigation...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

One Killed in Crash Thursday Afternoon

(KNSI) — One person is dead after a crash in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, at around 2:30, crews were called to a crash on 20th Avenue Southeast just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard. Investigators say they believe a 25-year-old woman was driving north on 20th Avenue Southeast and was approaching a curve and decline in the road when she lost control of her car and slid head on into an oncoming vehicle. That driver was a 61-year-old woman from St. Cloud. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Her passenger, a 68-year-old St. Cloud man, was seriously injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died. The 25-year-old woman is pregnant and was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
valleynewslive.com

ND Woman missing in Arizona

YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
YUMA, AZ
KIMT

Governor declares peacetime emergency in southwestern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is declaring a peacetime emergency due to blizzard conditions in southwestern Minnesota. Governor Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 to authorize the National Guard to assist stranded motorists. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium

Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

