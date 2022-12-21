Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota police arrest five after fatal Mall of America Shooting
Police say they're still searching for at least one more suspect following a shooting inside Minnesota's Mall of America that killed a 19-year-old man.Dec. 24, 2022.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
St. Cloud man dies in 2-vehicle crash
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. St. Cloud police say officers arrived to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast, just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. According to police, their early investigation...
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
knsiradio.com
One Killed in Crash Thursday Afternoon
(KNSI) — One person is dead after a crash in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, at around 2:30, crews were called to a crash on 20th Avenue Southeast just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard. Investigators say they believe a 25-year-old woman was driving north on 20th Avenue Southeast and was approaching a curve and decline in the road when she lost control of her car and slid head on into an oncoming vehicle. That driver was a 61-year-old woman from St. Cloud. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Her passenger, a 68-year-old St. Cloud man, was seriously injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died. The 25-year-old woman is pregnant and was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.
valleynewslive.com
ND Woman missing in Arizona
YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
Walz calls on National Guard to help stranded drivers in SW MN; declares peacetime emergency
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. — As Minnesota gets pummeled by yet a third day of extreme winter weather events, Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and called upon the National Guard to help stranded motorists and provide shelter. Assistance from the Guard was requested by Renville County officials,...
KIMT
Governor declares peacetime emergency in southwestern Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is declaring a peacetime emergency due to blizzard conditions in southwestern Minnesota. Governor Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 to authorize the National Guard to assist stranded motorists. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road...
Terrible Chain Reaction Pileup on I-94 in Minnesota Caught on Video
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN-REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was thrown...
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium
Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
See What Celestial Christmas Gift Minnesota Might Get this Year!
It was around this time of the year, 37 years ago, that I saw the show in the sky for the first time and ever since that day I have been mesmerized. It is a challenge often to figure out when to watch, but today's technology has at least made it a bit better to predict.
fox9.com
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0