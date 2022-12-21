(KNSI) — One person is dead after a crash in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, at around 2:30, crews were called to a crash on 20th Avenue Southeast just south of the intersection with Minnesota Boulevard. Investigators say they believe a 25-year-old woman was driving north on 20th Avenue Southeast and was approaching a curve and decline in the road when she lost control of her car and slid head on into an oncoming vehicle. That driver was a 61-year-old woman from St. Cloud. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Her passenger, a 68-year-old St. Cloud man, was seriously injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died. The 25-year-old woman is pregnant and was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO