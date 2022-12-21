Read full article on original website
Zoneton firefighters battle single digit temps fighting 3 early morning fires near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
Going to or coming from Louisville for Christmas? Check interstate conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The road conditions continue to be treacherous in many areas in and around the Louisville area. People are still trying to get to gatherings with family and friends, but with bitterly cold conditions continuing for the holiday weekend, travel will be hazardous. Latest weather: Holiday forecast:...
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
Louisville plumbers seeing uptick in calls during deadly cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plumbers and HVAC specialists have seen an uptick in calls during the freezing temperatures. Ben Cloud with Maeser: Plumbing and HVAC said they have booked 65 service appointments and they do expect the number to rise. He said it's important to take care of your system...
UPDATE: LMPD investigating after man found dead outside in Hazelwood neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. A spokesperson for LMPD said officers found the man's body outside around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue, near the Watterson. That's off Bicknell Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.
Sub-zero temperatures impact St. Matthews firefighters getting blaze inside home under control
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Firefighters battled a blaze inside a home for hours on Friday after the extreme weather conditions made it hard to get under control. St. Matthews firefighters got a call for a residential fire on Hackney Court Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting. When police...
Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
Indiana State Police, Louisville Metro Police report few accidents, as drivers avoided roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadways in southern Indiana were covered in a layer of ice and snow Friday morning, and officials said with the sub-zero temperatures, it's a challenge for drivers. But Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said there haven't been a lot of accidents reported. He told WDRB...
LMPD marks 4 years since tragic death of Detective Diedre Mengedoht
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police honored the life of a fallen officer killed four years ago Saturday. Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed when her patrol vehicle was struck by an impaired driver. Police said her vehicle was stopped in the right lane of I-64 with its emergency equipment...
