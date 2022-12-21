ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
LOUISVILLE, KY

