wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation in University City

CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Right before Christmas, the small, affluent lakeside town of Cornelius is devastated because Madalina has been missing more than a month. “It’s heartbreaking, completely heartbreaking,” neighbor Erin Byrd said. Madalina is...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

One dead in early-morning interstate wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Billboards, family letter part of search for missing Cornelius girl

Neighbors and authorities put up new signs Thursday while the family of Madalina Cojocari issued a letter to the community, expressing how “devastated” and “heartbroken” they are over the circumstances. Billboards, family letter part of search for missing …. Neighbors and authorities put up new signs...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.

SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system

ROCK HILL, SC

