Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez. Alvarez...
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Right before Christmas, the small, affluent lakeside town of Cornelius is devastated because Madalina has been missing more than a month. “It’s heartbreaking, completely heartbreaking,” neighbor Erin Byrd said. Madalina is...
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
1 person dead in crash on I-85 South in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has died in a crash in west Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC. It happened near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South just before 6 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see one lane closed due to the crash. The cause of the crash is...
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
After calling for a tow truck, man ends up with more damage and dispute over repayment
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — After hitting a deer while driving in Union County, a North Carolina man called a tow company to give he and his truck a lift. Holden Conkey told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he called A-1 Towing and Recovery to save the day and instead ended up with an even bigger headache.
One dead in early-morning interstate wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
Billboards, family letter part of search for missing Cornelius girl
Neighbors and authorities put up new signs Thursday while the family of Madalina Cojocari issued a letter to the community, expressing how “devastated” and “heartbroken” they are over the circumstances. Billboards, family letter part of search for missing …. Neighbors and authorities put up new signs...
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
Father charged after 6-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, meth in NC tattoo shop, sheriff’s office says
Kevin Gordon, 37, is charged with felony child abuse and resistance, delay, and obstruction.
Find Madalina: Investigators remove several items from home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Investigators in Cornelius returned to the home of a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday night and removed several items. Officers were seen going in and out of Madalina Cojocari’s home at about 5 p.m. Investigators left the home carrying small paper bags, at least one box...
One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.
SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system
