Wilson County resident Tim Reed wraps front yard with 220 colorful blow mold holiday figures

Art in the Courthouse The Wilson County Commission has recognized young artists by selecting artwork to hang in the Wilson County Courthouse. Artwork from students at Lebanon, Wilson Central, Watertown, Green Hill and Mt. Juliet high schools and the Barry Tatum Virtual Academy was selected. The artwork is featured on the first floor, just outside of the Wilson County Trustee’s Office. “Wilson County has made great strides showing support for the liberal arts in recent years and this is another opportunity for the county to highlight its best attribute: our people,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. To see a photo of each student’s artwork, go to wilsonpost.com.

