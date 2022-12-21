Wilson County resident Tim Reed wraps front yard with 220 colorful blow mold holiday figures

Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonpost.com
Randall Hutto puts quality jobs at top of Wilson County’s 2023 agenda
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that recruiting more high paying, quality jobs to allow citizens to work close to home is the top priority for the county in 2023. Hutto also said that the county plans to have a reduced tax burden next year.
wilsonpost.com
TWRA’s Wisniewski receives national award
Wilson County resident and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency administrator Jenifer Wisniewski recently was honored for her work in advancing fish and wildlife conservation. Wisniewski received a Special Recognition Award from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) at the Association’s annual awards ceremony in Fort Worth, TX.
wilsonpost.com
Art in the Courthouse
Art in the Courthouse The Wilson County Commission has recognized young artists by selecting artwork to hang in the Wilson County Courthouse. Artwork from students at Lebanon, Wilson Central, Watertown, Green Hill and Mt. Juliet high schools and the Barry Tatum Virtual Academy was selected. The artwork is featured on the first floor, just outside of the Wilson County Trustee’s Office. “Wilson County has made great strides showing support for the liberal arts in recent years and this is another opportunity for the county to highlight its best attribute: our people,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. To see a photo of each student’s artwork, go to wilsonpost.com.
fox17.com
City finds another contaminated spring in Murfreesboro, landfill denies fault
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders in Murfreesboro say they've found another contaminated spring stemming from a controversial landfill—but a spokesperson for Middle Point Landfill tells FOX 17 News the city's claims are "unproven and untrue." The city says they gave written notice last month to Republic Services...
wilsonpost.com
A cheerful friendship leads to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
Two Wilson County high school seniors who have been friends since they were students at West Wilson Middle School performed for the second time as cheerleaders during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Mt. Juliet High School student Emma Hicks and Wilson Central High School student Stella Collins also performed...
WKRN
Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down
Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a...
wilsonpost.com
Lee grants clemency to 16, parole eligibility for 30 after change in state law
Gov. Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women, and granted expedited parole eligibility for 30 more who are currently in prison under an outdated Drug Free School Zone law. “Executive clemency is a very serious responsibility that’s unique to the role of the...
Temperature in Nashville drops below zero for first time since 1996
The temperature in Nashville dropped to -1 degrees on Friday, marking the first time the city has seen temperatures below zero since 1996.
Comments / 0