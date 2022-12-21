Read full article on original website
The Resident Boss Explains That 'Overwhelming' Fall Finale Cliffhanger: Will Padma Survive Season 6?
The Resident delivered a cliffhanger of the most literal variety in its Dec. 6 fall finale, as new mom Padma contemplated taking her own life while in the throes of postpartum depression. Naturally, series co-creator Amy Holden Jones can’t say exactly what will happen when the Fox drama returns on Jan. 3 (8/7c). But after the show left Padma poised to potentially jump off a bridge, Jones offers insight as to why Padma’s suicide attempt felt like an understandable choice for the character. “What fascinates me is the idea of someone who gets into a pregnancy without really understanding it, who has...
Dad Makes Disastrous Mistake When Left in Charge of Elf on the Shelf
Every December, our lives are oversaturated by the Elf on the Shelf, for better or worse. From the wholesome reactions of the children they keep a watchful eye over to the surprising upset over their mischievous antics, social media becomes oversaturated with elvish content, leading to holiday inspiration and a variety of entertainment.
Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32
“Dancing with the Stars” wrapped up Season 31 in November, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Season 32. Here’s everything we know so far about the new installment. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 32? Yes, don’t worry. The show was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 on April 8 as part of the move from ABC to Disney+. When will “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 premiere? Unknown at the moment, but sometime in 2023. During the sign-off on the Season 31 finale, Alfonso Ribeiro did not indicate when exactly they’ll be back in 2023. Since it’s now...
