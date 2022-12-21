“Dancing with the Stars” wrapped up Season 31 in November, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Season 32. Here’s everything we know so far about the new installment. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 32? Yes, don’t worry. The show was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 on April 8 as part of the move from ABC to Disney+. When will “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 premiere? Unknown at the moment, but sometime in 2023. During the sign-off on the Season 31 finale, Alfonso Ribeiro did not indicate when exactly they’ll be back in 2023. Since it’s now...

