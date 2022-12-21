Read full article on original website
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Traveler Shares 8 Warmest Places To Visit in December
Perfect for those who could use a break from the winter chill!
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
What Should Travel Advisors Be Prepared for in 2023?
The year is quickly coming to a close, and what a year for travel it has been. Record-breaking demand for cruises and tours, a stronger desire to experience different cultures and new things and the return of large-scale travel on both a domestic and international scale have made this year a great one as the world continues leaning away from the pandemic and into the future.
The Best Thing I Did This Year? Travel to Paris Alone
As much as I fancy myself a contrarian—for a 40-year-old mother of two and recent-ish city expat to suburbia—like many basic women, I dream of Paris. The pull was perhaps never more magnetic than in recent years, when the pandemic grounded me with my two hellions—first, hyper-locally in a New York apartment, and then from traveling anywhere at all. It had been 10 years since my first and only long weekend in the City of Light, for my 30th birthday, when I’d ticked off all the touristy boxes—the Seine boat cruise, the shadow of the clock at Musee d'Orsay, dinner with my then-newly-married husband over the red-checked tablecloths at La Fontaine de Mars—but we ran out of time before we could do what I really wanted to do: wander around the Marais, languish at cafés, poke around for special vintage things and generally pretend to be Parisian.
The construction of Trump's ultra luxury 6-star golf resort in Bali has stalled leaving workers jobless, report says
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers
If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
See Inside Japan's Stunning Luxury Train with a Traditional Tea Room on Board
The exclusive Seven Stars train boasts elevated food and drink, grand suites with private showers, and sweeping views of Kyushu.
These Travel Destinations Are Perfect for Your Getaway in 2023
(BPT) - Heading into a new year is the perfect time to decide on 2023 travel plans. With so many places to see, both close to home and abroad, it can be hard to choose. To help, here is a short list of the best travel destinations for next year. With the right tools, you could check more than one thing off your bucket list.
The Travel Agent’s Guide to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has welcomed millions since its official opening to tourism in 2019, but many don’t know enough about the country, especially travel advisors, to feel confident about selling travel to the new destination. Travel advisors who want to learn more about Saudi Arabia need look no further for...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Hyatt's Inclusive Collection Heads Into 2023 With Big Plans, Travel Deals
Bringing travelers one of the largest global portfolios of luxury-all-inclusive resorts, Hyatt and AMR Collection’s brands now include more than 120 resorts across 11 countries and 40 beachfront destinations under its new Inclusive Collection. With resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Europe now joining the...
Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean
The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments. These are some of the most recommended in this select region. Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica...
These 2023 travel trends will fuel your wanderlust
It’s that time of the year—when we are eager to say goodbye (and good riddance?) to the current year and plan for a better year to come. I’ve never been a huge fan of New Year’s resolutions, but I do love thinking about what the next year might bring. For many of us that means dreaming about travel plans. If travel is on your 2023 list of things to do, we have put together a list of travel trends to get your travel daydreams (and plans) started.
You can stay in this incredibly luxurious treehouse in Bali
When you think of a treehouse, luxury isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. As treasured as they might be, the treehouses of most people’s youths were rickety and hodgepodge – little more than having a shed up a tree. But not all treehouses are...
Valuables With Karla Martinez de Salas: The Vogue Mexico Editor Talks All Things Jewelry
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In this new series, Vogue talks all things jewelry with some of our favorite people. From Vogue stylists to designers to artists, we’ll ask them to share with us their favorite jewelry box treasures. Read on to learn about their most sentimental pieces, what they’ve most recently purchased, where they shop, and what they are obsessing over.
The 11 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families
If you're looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora of water sports, Mexico is a hard destination to beat. Its family resorts boast everything from water parks and high-tech teen clubs to world-class spas and five-star dining for an all-inclusive getaway, making your family vacation easy and memorable.
How Two Young Climate Activists Are Tackling Water and Food Insecurity Across North America
With a name derived from the Lakota tribe’s historical Tokala Society—a group of warriors who showed bravery and leadership from a young age—Tokala is a photography series spotlighting the next generation of BIPOC climate activists. Here, in part three, meet two activists working on the eastern shores of Canada and the US to improve water and food security within their own communities and far beyond.
The 30 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings of 2023
The upcoming year’s hotel and resort openings are shaping up to be the most exciting in years, as many properties that experienced years-long pandemic delays are finally able to open their doors to travelers and many top hospitality brands are expanding portfolios in brand-new locations. From ultra-chic boutique hotels in bustling cities to landmark properties in remote wildlife sanctuaries from legacy names, there’s a whole lot of luxury travel to be excited about in 2023.
