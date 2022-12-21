Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Heavy Wind and Rain on the Way
It won't be snow, but there will be plenty of heavy wind and rain coming our way Friday and then everything will freeze on Saturday!. With gusts up to 70 miles a hour expected Friday, there is an extremely high probability of power outages. It's important that you take precautions now, making sure you have batteries for flashlights, keep your electronic devices charged etc. With the high likelihood of power outages, some stores may be closed Friday into Saturday, so it would be a good idea to finish your grocery shopping for the weekend and any Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
wabi.tv
Hermon Mountain gearing up for opening
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Mountain is getting set to open later this week. Getting everything in order for downhill skiing and snowboarding has been an uphill battle this year with a motor breaking on the water pump and Mother Nature washing away the snow. “We lost that first cold...
wabi.tv
Hampden student helps local family for Christmas
Quiet conditions with only light snow over the next few days. Warming up by the weekend with rain returning to the forecast.
wabi.tv
Waterville Family is re-purposing Christmas trees
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Waterville is re-purposing Christmas trees. Megan Schisler and her family has a homestead farm where they raise poultry, goats, and lambs. This year, they’re asking people to donate their chemical free, ornament free, Christmas trees to help feed their goats. Schisler says...
wabi.tv
Maine’s Cole Hanson to face former team
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s a weekend of seeing familiar faces for one Maine Black Bear. Cole Hanson will be facing off against his former teammates when Maine battles Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y. on Friday and Saturday. “I’ve just tried to come in and work hard every day. I’ve...
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
wabi.tv
Many are heading to the movies during holiday break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With many students and even parents still on holiday break, folks are headed to the movies. From Avatar to Babylon, people of all ages are embarking on cinematic adventures. Movie Rocket in Bangor has been a popular spot this holiday season for food, fun, and films,...
wabi.tv
The Gatherings Community Center offers ‘Warming Center’ in Surry
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - According to the Versant website, many people around the state still don’t have power after Friday’s storm. It’s been three days since the storm passed, and many in Hancock County are also without heat. The Gatherings Community Center in Surry has both, and...
wabi.tv
Pennsylvania man dies in Hancock crash
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Pennsylvania man died in a Christmas Eve crash in Hancock. State Police say 60-year-old Raymond Larue was heading South on Route 1 when he suffered from a medical event. According to officials Larue crossed the centerline, struck an oncoming vehicle, and came to rest in...
wabi.tv
Previous owners of Waterville House of Pizza reclaim ownership less than a year after it was sold
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Nicholas Komodis and his father Stavros owned and operated the Waterville House of Pizza since 2008. Earlier this year, the pair decided the time was right to make a change and sold the pizza shop to another family. “I’m 71 years old, it is time to...
wabi.tv
Update: Vassalboro man who had been missing found safe
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vassalboro man Tuesday night. Police say 79-year-old William Whitley was last seen around 6pm on December 27th at the Shaw’s Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Whitley is driving a gold, Toyota Camry with Maine...
wabi.tv
New Director settling in at Ellsworth Public Library
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new director at the Ellsworth Public Library. Sarah Lesko has taken over the position after a months long search by the library to fill the position. Lesko comes to Ellsworth by way of Arkansas where she was the Youth Services Manager at the Saline County Library.
wabi.tv
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
Comments / 0