kmaland.com
Iowa moves up, ISU down, Creighton, Kansas also ranked in latest AP women's top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa is up one spot to No. 12, Iowa State is down one to No. 15 and Creighton and Kansas are 21 and 22 in the latest women’s AP top 25. The Bluejays stayed put at 21 while the Jayhawks moved down two spots after suffering their first loss — a triple overtime defeat at Nebraska. The Huskers are among the teams receiving votes this week.
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
kmaland.com
Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes
(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
drgnews.com
Iowa State University issues cover crop report
A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
kniakrls.com
Rollover North of Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Fire, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville Police Department and possibly other agencies were paged to the scene of a rollover on Highway 14 and Kennedy at approximately 10:45 am. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that two were transported to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics with no apparent life-threatening injuries.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
KCCI.com
Ankeny police locate missing elderly man
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has located a man who went missing. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. Police say they have found him. Janssen has been safely reunited with his family.
KCCI.com
Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines International...
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
KCCI.com
State patrol: 54-year-old killed in Interstate 80 crash
ALTOONA, Iowa — One person was killed in a deadly crash on Interstate 80, just outside of Altoona. Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Mullenberg was heading eastbound when he drove off the interstate on Sunday. His car hit an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Mullenberg...
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
Crews battle a motor home fire on Christmas morning
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
