Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Ohio's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Ohio's top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed
Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 30 recruits in California have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview and many of the top prospects in the country have already put pen to paper. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of California are heading for college. California...
Pennsylvania Class of 2024 athletes: The Top Prospects
All State Preps on 247Sports takes a look at some of the top athlete prospects in Pennsylvania's Class of 2024 recruiting class.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0