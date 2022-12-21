Read full article on original website
Kim Is In Her Rodeo Fashion Phase
It’s been a big fashion year for Kim Kardashian. We’ve seen her cycle through an array of style eras, from superhero silhouettes to La Dolce Vita glamour. The latest theme on Kim’s sartorial agenda? Western-inspired pieces—with a healthy dollop of ’90s cool for good measure.
Birkenstocks one of most purchased fashion items of 2022
Birkenstocks, trouser suits and seam-free workout sets were three of the most purchased fashion items of 2022. For those looking to tap into trending items, the Boxing Day sales could prove fruitful, with many of the most popular pieces on offer. I Shop Therefore I Am reads the 1987 work...
Is This Mugler Couture Frock the Most Expensive Dress Ever Made?
Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on July 10, 1997 in Paris and has been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” landed in Brooklyn last month, the final stop of its world tour. Several of the looks...
“It’s Effortless, It’s Sexy, It’s ’90s”: Sienna Miller Wore a Baby-Blue Velvet Minidress to Be Her Sister’s Maid Of Honour
Savannah Miller’s Petersham Nurseries wedding to James Whewell restored the designer’s faith in her own creativity. While running her namesake fashion brand, the businesswoman’s career is led by her head, not her heart, but her big day demanded pure fashion fantasy—for her own dress and that of her maid-of-honor, her sister Sienna.
What Happens to Gucci Beauty Without Alessandro Michele?
The social media tributes began rolling in as soon as the news of Alessandro Michele’s exit from Gucci hit the Internet last month. “He made magic!” Tracee Ellis Ross posted on Instagram alongside a video of her peacocking on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in shimmering Michele-designed plumage; Harry Styles’s longtime stylist, Harry Lambert, posted a picture of a Gucci floral suit the singer wore to the 2015 American Music Awards—the first of many (many) Styles-Michele collaborations—with a caption that read, “where it all began.” But in all the accolades for the Gucci creative director, who was plucked from relative obscurity to lead one of fashion’s most talked-about turnarounds, not nearly enough has been said about Michele’s contributions to the beauty world. If his magpie creations and embrace of an eclectic eccentricity that blurred gender norms and timestamps rocked the fashion world, it forever altered the way makeup and fragrance are bought, sold, and enjoyed.
Zendaya’s New Bob Is Also This Year’s Hottest Haircut
The bob haircut has reigned supreme this year. Hairstylist Luke Hersheson even went so far as to declare it the hottest style of summer. And the look has been championed by the likes of Helena Christensen, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber. Now, Zendaya has joined in and gone for a dramatic chop.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Bella Hadid, Camila Morrone, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From velvety red lips to honeyed hair hues, this week’s best beauty Instagrams approached looks with a certain (and appropriate) amount of merriment. Camila Morrone celebrated Argentina’s World Cup win with a vampy red mane (a pro-predicted favorite of 2023), heart-shaped hair clips, a generous swipe of lipgloss, and a huge grin. Lizzo was also all smiles, hers showcasing a diamond grill coupled with Bantu knots and a freckled complexion.
A Detailed Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s 8 Wedding Dresses
Though Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle eight times, only once did she do it in a “traditional” bridal gown. Taylor’s first wedding, to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton in 1950, when the actor was a studio darling, came courtesy of MGM, and her elaborate gown with its nipped-in waist was a bespoke creation by costume designer Helen Rose.
Jennifer Lopez’s Guide to Glowing Skin and “Lightbulb” Contouring
Jennifer Lopez is a true icon. From her chart-topping hits to her beloved rom-com roles, the multi-hyphenate star has been one of Hollywood’s most influential performers for over three decades. The 53-year-old star is also a style icon, complementing her fierce fashion with bombshell hair, killer manicures, and—of course—that famously enviable glow. With the launch of her line JLo Beauty, and today’s edition of Vogue Beauty Secrets, Lopez is finally sharing the secrets behind the latter. From her lit-from-within skin care to her brilliant contouring strategy, the actor, singer, and entrepreneur walks us through her beauty routine.
Why Does Everyone Have Such Good Memories of the Gap Holiday Chunky Turtleneck?
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. I was recently browsing @gapplaylists, which is one of the best archives of Gap campaigns from the ’90s and early ’00s, curated by former employee turned enthusiast Michael Bise. Among these gems, one Instagram post caught my attention: A fresh-faced model with blonde hair and blue eyes was wearing a turtleneck with colorful thick stripes that reminded me of a candy cane. The model on the right wore the same print but in a beanie. The text on the campaign read: “Holiday Is Here” with “The Chunky Turtleneck” underneath. The image hailed from the heyday of fashion in 2000 and ran in magazines in the festive month of December.
Kendall Jenner Does Goth-Girl Lace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s new hit series, Wednesday, know that it’s worth your while purely for the gothic fashion. From Jenna Ortega’s moody turn as lead character Wednesday Addams to Catherine Zeta-Jones’s iconic portrayal of the ever-glamorous Addams matriarch, Morticia, the show’s costumes are a feast for the eyes.
The Romance of Ribbons, as Seen in Street Style
Nothing says romance like a ribbon bow, one of the prettiest street style trends of the year. Outside the Simone Rocha show in London ribbon streamers floated behind tulle dresses, and in Paris tiny bow clips finished braids. This year might be coming to a wrap, but bows never go out of style. Scroll through the best ribbon looks in street style below.
Over in Aspen, Gigi Hadid Feted Her Guest in Residence Pop-Up
Rumblings of Gigi and Bella Hadid sightings had swept through Aspen, Colorado quickly last weekend, but on Sunday evening, it became clear that the two weren’t just in town to luxuriate in slope-side splendor. While it may be a small village where word travels fast, it’s also a significant retail hub, making it the perfect place to open the second outpost for Gigi’s cashmere collection, Guest in Residence.
2022 Was the Year of the Celebrity Renaissance
In the second season of The White Lotus, one of the year’s most discussed shows, there’s a scene where Jennifer Coolidge (as the lovable Tanya McQuoid) rides on the backseat of a Vespa while trying to live out her Monica Vitti fantasy—that is, until she begins choking on a bug that flies directly into her mouth. Later, in the season finale, she proclaims to a yacht captain, “Please, these gays—they’re trying to murder me,” delivering the line with equal parts sorrow and camp.
Vogue Club at the Met: An Exclusive Tour of the Costume Institute
You’re invited to Vogue Club’s private night at the museum, in celebration of the 2023 Met Gala! Be among the first to experience the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty with our exclusive members-only tour. STAY TUNED FOR MORE INFORMATION!
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kirsten Dunst, Jerome LaMaar, Zendaya, and More
The holidays are right around the corner, and plenty of celebrities are gearing up. A delightful moment on Instagram came from Kirsten Dunst and Rodarte. The label is publishing self-portraits of starlets wearing their fantastical garb. One actor included was Dunst, a longtime Rodarte darling, who posed by a Christmas tree wearing a silver ruffled sequin dress looking absolutely magical.
The Wildest Runway Details of 2022
Fashion obsessives, rejoice! Over the last few weeks, we spent countless thoroughly entertaining hours combing through every single Details gallery Vogue Runway posted this year. We looked for the zaniest, coolest, craziest close-ups of 2022, and at last, here they are. While going over the hundreds (or thousands? Not sure,...
Vogue Runway’s Readers Pick Their Top Trend of 2022
Trend tracking is an essential part of the job at Vogue Runway. We spend endless hours unpacking the fashion shows as a team—via Zoom, locked away in meeting rooms, on group texts—trying to distinguish between fickle, internet-driven mini moments, and zeitgeist-piercing trends. In 2022, we deemed 72 developments across men’s and women’s ready-to-wear worthy of the “trend” moniker. If that sounds like a lot, consider the fact that we reviewed about 1,000 collections this year.
Vogue Runway’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 2022
No one has a better view of the clothes, the accessories, and the behind-the-scenes moments at the top fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris than Vogue Runway’s photographers. In 2022, they documented new beginnings—Nigo at Kenzo, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro—as well as closing chapters, including Raf Simons’s final send-off for his namesake brand. In the off-seasons, they traveled to locations far and wide, from the salt mountains in the South of France for Jacquemus to the pyramids of Giza in Egypt for Dior Men. And when they weren’t far-flung, they were thinking local, covering Vogue’s New York Fashion Week show, Vogue World, where past, present, and future supermodels took to the street for a feel-good event capped off by a Lil Nas X performance. Scroll through our best backstage photos of the year here, as photographed by Hunter Abrams, Acielle Tanbetova, Darrel Hunter, and Jamie Stoker.
Get to Know Katherine Barr
In the spotlight today: Model and college student Katherine Barr takes style inspiration from certain on-screen muses. (Blair Waldorf fans: read on!) The fashion pieces that guarantee her main character energy? Nikes with a spiced-up 1990s slip dress or wardrobe treasures by Alexander McQueen and John Galliano. Plus: you’re unlikely to catch her without her signature black sunglasses…
