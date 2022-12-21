ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Heidi Klum praises artist who used saran wrap to recreate her Avatar red carpet dress

Heidi Klum has applauded an artist for recreating her white dress, which she wore at the Avatar: The Way of Water, out of saran wrap.The 49-year-old model posed in a one-shoulder, sheer gown by Lever Couture on Monday, while walking the red carpet at the movie premiere. Klum paired her ruffled dress, which had thigh-bearing slit and train, with clear heels. She also had hair down and slicked back.Klum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video by artist Angelic Hicks, as she recreated the model’s look. In the clip, Hicks could be seen putting clear tape on...
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Runway’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 2022

No one has a better view of the clothes, the accessories, and the behind-the-scenes moments at the top fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris than Vogue Runway’s photographers. In 2022, they documented new beginnings—Nigo at Kenzo, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro—as well as closing chapters, including Raf Simons’s final send-off for his namesake brand. In the off-seasons, they traveled to locations far and wide, from the salt mountains in the South of France for Jacquemus to the pyramids of Giza in Egypt for Dior Men. And when they weren’t far-flung, they were thinking local, covering Vogue’s New York Fashion Week show, Vogue World, where past, present, and future supermodels took to the street for a feel-good event capped off by a Lil Nas X performance. Scroll through our best backstage photos of the year here, as photographed by Hunter Abrams, Acielle Tanbetova, Darrel Hunter, and Jamie Stoker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Runway’s Readers Pick Their Top Trend of 2022

Trend tracking is an essential part of the job at Vogue Runway. We spend endless hours unpacking the fashion shows as a team—via Zoom, locked away in meeting rooms, on group texts—trying to distinguish between fickle, internet-driven mini moments, and zeitgeist-piercing trends. In 2022, we deemed 72 developments across men’s and women’s ready-to-wear worthy of the “trend” moniker. If that sounds like a lot, consider the fact that we reviewed about 1,000 collections this year.
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

